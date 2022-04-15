Dates: Monday, May 9; rain date May 10.
Class 1A: Boone; Decorah; Columbus Catholic High School, Waterloo; Denison-Schleswig, Denison; Fairfield; Knoxville; Red Oak; and Spencer.
Class 2A: Centennial High School, Ankeny; Cedar Falls; Iowa City Liberty High School, North Liberty; West High School, Iowa City; Marshalltown; North Scott High School, Eldridge; Valley High School, West Des Moines; and Northwest High School, Waukee.
State qualification: Champion and runner-up finisher from each district site, for a total of 16 singles and 16 doubles qualifiers statewide. Class 1A has seven or eight teams per site; Class 2A has six teams per site. Class 1A state meet is at Waterloo, while Class 2A is at Cedar Rapids.