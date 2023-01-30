Aud106LaneElmquist.jpg

Audubon 106-pounder Lane Elmquist works to get his opponent from Missouri Valley over and onto his back at the Wheeler Invitational Saturday, Jan. 28, at Audubon.

 Matt Gengler/Missouri Valley Times-News

AUDUBON – Atlantic sent just three wrestlers to the Wheeler wrestling invitational Saturday, but it was a fruitful day as Taye Jordan won his weight class.

