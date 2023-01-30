AUDUBON – Atlantic sent just three wrestlers to the Wheeler wrestling invitational Saturday, but it was a fruitful day as Taye Jordan won his weight class.
The Trojan 106-pounder won three different ways – a technical fall, a major decision and a pin – to secure a championship at the meet in Audubon.
The pinfall win came over Jaxsen Vestal of Southeast Polk, Vestal part of one of two junior varsity teams the Rams sent to Audubon, getting the win in 2:28.
Cameron McDermott and Donovan Hedrington each placed fourth, with McDermott winning one match at 120 and Hedrington taking a pair of victories during his day at 160.
The lightweights proved to be the strength for the host Wheelers.
Lane Elmquist at 106, and Jack Stanerson at 120 each placed third, each coming back from semifinal losses to go 2-0 and take the bronze. Elmquist pinned both of his opponents while Stanerson got a major decision in the consolation semifinal before pinning his opponent in the third-place match.
CAM advanced three to the championship match, and it was 170-pounder Owen Hoover who won a title, getting a pair of wins over Southeast Polk JV wrestlers, including a 10-0 major decision in the championship. Kegan Croghan (132) and Brian South (160) were both second.
Southeast Polk, one of the Midwest's top wrestling programs, proved strong enough to crown five champions between its two JV squads, as the Rams' Black team won and their Gold squad took a strong second.
Missouri Valley was third and had three champions to place third, the top varsity team finisher, while Creston's junior varsity and another varsity team, Perry, rounded out the top five, each crowning champions.
Wheeler Invitational
Saturday, Jan. 28, at Audubon
Team scores: 1. Southeast Polk JV Black 259, 2. Southeast Polk JV Gold 174, 3. Missouri Valley 124.5, 4. Creston JV 109.5, 5. Perry 98, 6. CAM 88.5, 7. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 59, 8. Atlantic JV 47.5, 9. Audubon 43, 10. Wayne of Corydon 42.
Champions
106: Taye Jordan (Atl JV). 113: Eli Becerra (MV). 120: Nash Hanson (SEP Black). 126: Broderick Phelps (Cre JV). 132: Jackson Pettegrew (Cre JV). 138: Landon Morrow (SEP Black). 145: Riley Radke (MV). 152: Wyatt Gibson (SEP Gold). 160: Ben Hansen (MV). 170: Owen Hoover (CAM). 182: Kain Killmer (Perry). 195: Keegan Snyder (Perry). 220: Obald Niyonkuru (SEP Black). 285: Brodie Blackford (SEP Black).
Area results
Atlantic JV
106 – Taye Jordan (17-6), 1st: Quarterfinal – Jordan tech. fall Alexander Harshbarger (SEP Gold) 1:55. Semifinal – Jordan maj. dec. Lane Elmquist 15-7. Championship – Jordan pinned Jaxsen Vestal (SEP Black) 2:28.
120 – Cameron McDerott (1-6), 4th: Semifinal – Thad Stewart (Perry) pinned McDermott 3:25. Consolation semifinal – McDermott pinned Trapper Rhoades (W) 7-5. Third-place match – Jack Stanerson (Aud) pinned McDermott 0:52.
160 – Donovan Hedrington (7-5), 4th: Quarterfinal – TJ Miller (SEP Black) pinned Hedrington 0:44. Consolation round 1 – Hedrington pinned Carson Perdew 0:52. Consolaton semifinal – Hedrington pinned Carson Rieck (Cre JV) 5:08. Third-place match – Miller (SEP Black) pinned Hedrington 1:17.
Audubon
106 – Lane Elmquist (24-11), 3rd: Semifinal – Taye Jordan (Atl JV) maj. dec. Elmquist 15-7. Consolation semifinal – Elmquist pinned Toben Lasater (MV) 1:47. Third-place match – Elmquist pinned Alexander Harshberger (SEP Gold) 1:31
120 – Jack Stanerson (14-19), 3rd: Semifinal – Nash Hudson (SEP Black) ja dec. Stanerson 17-3. Consolation semifinal – Stanerson maj. dec. Simeon Wirtz (SEP Gold) 18-6. Third-place match – Stanerson pinned Cameron McDermott (Atl JV) 0:52.
138 – Colin Hartl (5-30), DNP: Championship round 1 – Brayden Chester (CAM) pinned Hartl 5:34. Consolation Round 2 – Hartl pinned Angel Rodriguez (Perry) 0:56. Consolation semifinal – Kyle Hernandez (Perry) pinned Hartl 3:30.
160 – Carson Perdew (11-24), DNP: Quarterfinal – Ben Hansen (MV) pinned Perdew 2:26. Consolation Round 1 – Donovan Hedrington (Atl JV) pinned Perdew 0:52.
285 – Jerix Squires (6-20), 5th: Quarterfinal – Jesse Rodriguez (Perry) pinned Squires 0:43. Consolation semifinal – Vinni Zappia (MV) pinned Squires 0:12.
CAM
126 – Tristan Becker (21-19), 3rd: Round 1 – Becker pinned Ryker Kent (SEP Black) 5:26. Round 3 – Brodrick Phelps (Cre JV) pinned Tristan Becker 2:53.
132 – Kegan Croghan (18-11), 2nd: Semifinal – Croghan (CAM) dec. Samer Arafa (SEP Black) 6-3. Championship – Jackspon Pettegrew (Cre JV) dec. Croghan 10-6.
138 – Brayden Chester (17-17), 4th: Championship round 1 – Chester pinned Colin Hartl (Aud) 5:34. Quarterfinal – Cheser pinned Riley Sergent (Perry) 1:38. Semifinal – Landon Morrow (SEP Black) pinned Chester 2:15. Third-place match – Brandon Briley (Cre JV) pinned Chester 3:22.
152 – Gabe Rouse (22-13), DNP: Championship round 1 – Sean Lelachmon (SEP Gold) dec. Rouse 8-5. Consolation Round 2 – Rouse dec. Aiden Vergamini (MV) 12-11. Consolation semifinal – Carter Henderson (Cre JV) dec. Rouse 6-1.
160 – Brian South (32-8), 2nd: Quarterfinal – South tech. fall Carter Com (SEP Gold) 5:33. Semifinal – South pinned Carson Rieck 0:59. Championship – Ben Hansen (MV) 37-10 dec. South 12-10.
170 – Owen Hoover (38-8), 1st: Semifinal – Hoover dec. Ethan Ollom (SEP Gold) 3-1. Championship – Hoover maj. dec. Caden Franzen (SEP Black) 10-0.
* * *
East Mills Invitational: Griswold finished 12th at the East Mills Invitational as all four wrestlers who competed for the Tigers placed in the top six.
RJ Dishong was the top finisher, coming in fourth at 285, and improved to 18-10 on the year. Ethan Baxter was fifth at 132, while Ridyk Jones (106) and Isaiah Valdivia (195) each placed sixth.