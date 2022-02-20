DES MOINES – No doubt about it – Jace Rose made New London’s Marcel Lopez earn his fourth state championship.
The Riverside senior, himself a four-time state qualifier, did all he could, battling and trying to scramble out of Lopez’s ride attempts, but the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville commit held on for the hard-fought 5-3 win in Saturday’s Iowa Class 1A 126-pound state championship match.
Lopez got a quick takedown and never trailed in the match. Rose got a quick escape to open the second period to cut Lopez’s lead in half, and that’s where things stood four minutes into the match.
But Lopez got out of the down position six seconds into the third period and scored a takedown to give him the cushion to ward off Rose’s escape with about a minute left and withstand a stalling penalty with just a second left to become the 30th four-time gold winner in state history.
Not the finish he had envisioned, but what a ride for Rose, who twice finished fourth before finally blasting through Friday afternoon with a pair of wins to earn the chance to deny Lopez a spot in history.
“It feels pretty good (to be that high on the medal stand). It’s not what I wanted. I’m still unsatisfied but it is what it is, I guess,” he said. “I just let my wrestling do itself and that’s what I did. I gave it my all.
“I just had to learn to just wrestle myself ... when I think too much that’s when bad things happen.”
Rose finished his outstanding career at Riverside with a 169-18 record, including 10-7 at state tournament meets and 46-5 his senior year. His energy and ability to push the pace were what defined his style throughout his time in a Bulldog uniform.
“It was a great time,” said Rose of his four year career at Riverside. “I’m really proud to be a part of it and to have worn that singlet. It’s sad to not be able to put it back on again and not be able to wrestle in it but the future is bright.”
Riverside coach Casey Conover couldn’t have been more proud of Rose’s efforts, and was emotional after seeing him compete one last time.
“He’s the cornerstone and we spent four great years with him,” said Conover. “We’re proud of him and excited for his future.”
The Bulldogs finished 24th in the team standings with 23 points. The Western Iowa Conference went 3-1 in championship matches to cap a highly successful weekend. Underwood had two champions with Gable Porter (132) and Hagen Heistand (145), while Missouri Valley’s Eli Becerra took the gold at 113.
CONSOLATION BRACKETS
All told, four area Class 1A wrestlers of 11 area qualifiers reached the podium, highlighted by Stutzman and Rose appearing in championship matches.
ACGC’s Tegan Slaybaugh became his school’s first – since the former Adair-Casey and Guthrie Center schools came together in 2016 – to reach the bronze-medal match, placing fourth after he was pinned by Corbin Reisz of Logan-Magnolia in 1:56. Slaybaugh, a sophomore, won his consolation semifinal match by pinning Cael Judisch of Sumner-Fredericksburg in 5:03 to earn the right to go for third.
Previously the Chargers had three of its state qualifiers reach the podium, with Blaine Beeler taking sixth at 120 in 2019 and two others earning eighth. Prior to 2016, the former Guthrie Center had two state champions
AHSTW’s Hayden Fischer finished eighth after dropping a major decision to Mediapolis’ Quinten Aney at 138, while teammate Denver Pauley was seventh at 170 after a medical forfeit by Mount Ayr’s Jaydon Knight. Both are seniors.
ACGC finished with 17 points to place 33rd in the team standings, while AHSTW was 35th with 16 points.