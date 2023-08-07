HARLAN – The race was on to beat the weather Saturday night at Shelby County Speedway.
Kids car rides were a hit before the races and Gervis from Town N Country was on hand to present the Bikes from the Kids Bike races from two weeks ago. Thank you again to Town N Country Credit Union and All Makes Collision for sponsoring.
Things got underway in the Sport Compact class with Caine Mahlberg finding himself in the lead early on. Mahlberg went on to win with Trent Reed in second Point leader Kolby Sabin and Levi Volkert rounded out the top four.
In the KNOD Radio Hobby Stocks Jason Kohl used his favorable starting spot to pick up the win. Second went to Jeff Fink 3rd to Dayton Ullrich and Jason Goans of Kirkman scored fourth in his best finish this season.
In the Keast Motors Sport Mods Corey Madden found his way to the front and went on for the win over Luke LaRette Joe Reetz and Joe Hendricks in fourth place. In the Pizza Ranch Stock Cars Mike Nichols continued his winning ways taking the victory over Mike Stapleton of Denison who just nipped Mike Albertsen at the finish line. Adam Klocke of Carroll finished fourth in a good race.
The Pitts Chiropractic Modified class saw Shane DeMey win going away, followed by Bub Lerette, with Jeff Stephens and Sean Barragan rounding out the top four.
The Western Iowa Vintage cars were with us again and first time attendee Brian Brauckman picked up his first feature as he held off a charging Pete Rasmussen Corey Campbell and Todd Jansonius.
We finished this night at 9 p.m., beating the rain by about 30 minutes. Be with us this Saturday night as all regular classes will be here. Join us SCS for good food fun.