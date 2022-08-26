ATLANTIC – The first set set the tone in Atlantic’s season-opening match Thursday against Des Moines Roosevelt.
Unfortuantely, it was the Roughriders who did so.
An 7-2 run in the first set seemed to be a sign of things to come, and the Trojans never quite could get any sustained rally going in a straight-set loss to their foes from Des Moines, 25-18, 25-17, 25-13.
Coach Michelle Blake noted that the Roughriders had a match under their belts – a 3-0 loss to Urbandale – and were able to work out some of their issues prior to making the 75-mile trip west to Atlantic.
But for her and her squad, it’s a matter of continuing to feel “uncomfortable.”
“We just have to continue to feel uncomfortable out there, get out of our box and just be better,” she said.
Atlantic, which came into the game ranked 12th in Class 3A, beat Roosevelt in four sets a year ago, but this time the Roughriders were able to control the contest at the net, recording 11 blocks and putting down 30 kills on the night, while taking advantage of some Trojan errors in the back row.
“There’s some things back row defensively, just a lot of little tweaks defensively that we need to make sure we work out so we’re all together in one cohesive unit and not 3-and-3, 2-and-2, whatever that is,” said Blake.
In that first set, the Trojans were never able to score more than three points per side out, and a 5-0 run midway through to make it 16-8 Roosevelt gave them the edge.
Lexi Noelck and Jada Jensen each finished with four kills on 17 attempts each, while Noelck had 11 assists. Abby Smith led the defense with eight digs, while Ava Rush had three ace serves on the night.
Atlantic (0-1) will now refocus its efforts on Saturday’s AHSTW Invitational. They’ll face East Mills, Essex and Riverside in pool play, prior to placement play.
“Not going to be an easy morning and hopefully advance on. That was a tournament we went over last year and really really played well and that’s the goal this year.
“The biggest thing is we have to get better from tonight ... and then opening (Hawkeye Ten Conference) on Tuesday.”