HUMBOLDT – Pins and bonus points.
That’s what helped boost Atlantic-CAM to a championship in the team’s first tournament of the season.
Behind four championships and four second-place finishes, the Trojans finished with a tournament-best 279 points, 47 ahead of runner-up Emmetsburg.
“It was the bonus points,” said coach Tim Duff, impressed with everyone in his lineup and how several younger wrestlers fared against tough competition. “We had eight guys in the finals and four champions.”
Coming away with titles were Aiden Smith (106), Ethan Follmann (132), Kadin Stutzman (170) and Jarrett Armstrong (182). Runners-up were Jarrett Hansen (126), Easton O’Brien (138), Brenden Casey (195) and Nathan Keiser (285).
The Trojans picked up 27 pins on the night, 13 of those coming by the champions. Follmann was the only one who pinned his way through the tournament. Bouncing back from a difficult loss to Underwood’s Class 1A top-ranked Gable Porter, Follmann – ranked third at 120 by IA Wrestle in Class 2A to open the season – bounced back with four pins, none of them going into the second period. That included a 1:08 pinfall win over Emmettsburg’s Ryerson Boevers in the final.
The other winners each had to win by decision, including Smith’s 7-3 win over Humboldt’s Cyler Cirks, Stutzman’s tough 5-1 win over Sheldon-South O’Brien’s Jarrett Roos and a sudden-victory win by Armstrong over Ben Saxton of Emmetsburg.
Finishing third were Cruz Weaver (120), Brian South (145) and Evan Sorensen (285), while Josh Hass placed fourth at 113. Tanner O’Brien (152), Cole Park (170) and Miles Mundorf (220) each finished fifth as each one of the Trojans came home with at least one win.
Atlantic-CAM is back in action Tuesday night when they travel to Creston, among the pre-season favorites to win the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship. Red Oak will also be there.