- When did you become involved in wrestling? When I was 4 or 5 Des Moines Wrestling Club, now called the Viking Wrestling Club.
Why did you choose to get involved in wrestling?: I told my dad I wanted to fight in the UFC so he signed me up for wrestling.
What have you enjoyed the most about the sport of wrestling?: Getting back what I put In. In wrestling you have to earn everything.
What one thing do you believe made you successful this past season, and why?:
- Off-season work.
Besides competing in the state championship match, what is your favorite memory competing in wrestling?: Beating Creston to go to state duals this year
- .
Favorites – Music act/song, food (both during the season and off-season), school subject: Off season — “What It’s Like” by Everlast, sushi. In season — “Death” by Trippie Redd, sushi.
Other school activities:
- Did track my freshman year; other than that just wrestling.
Future plans: Wrestle in college and go for engineering.
Advice – in 25 words or less – you’d give to younger athletes aspiring to one day reach the top of the medal stand at the IHSAA state wrestling tournament: Nothing is given, you have to work everything in the sport of wrestling if you aren’t willing to work then you won’t reach your goals.