Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

Atlantic-CAM senior Kadin Stutzman celebrates and points to supporters as the official holds up his hand, shortly after winning a tight 2-1 match over Sioux City Heelan’s Ethan DeLeon in their Iowa Class 2A 170-pound state championship match Saturday, Feb. 19, at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines.

  • When did you become involved in wrestling? When I was 4 or 5 Des Moines Wrestling Club, now called the Viking Wrestling Club.

Why did you choose to get involved in wrestling?: I told my dad I wanted to fight in the UFC so he signed me up for wrestling.

What have you enjoyed the most about the sport of wrestling?: Getting back what I put In. In wrestling you have to earn everything.

  • Off-season work.

Besides competing in the state championship match, what is your favorite memory competing in wrestling?: Beating Creston to go to state duals this year

Favorites – Music act/song, food (both during the season and off-season), school subject: Off season — “What It’s Like” by Everlast, sushi. In season — “Death” by Trippie Redd, sushi.

Other school activities:

  • Did track my freshman year; other than that just wrestling.

Future plans: Wrestle in college and go for engineering.

Advice – in 25 words or less – you’d give to younger athletes aspiring to one day reach the top of the medal stand at the IHSAA state wrestling tournament: Nothing is given, you have to work everything in the sport of wrestling if you aren’t willing to work then you won’t reach your goals.

