ATLANTIC – The quartet of Atlantic runners who've consistently finished in the top 10 at meets this season did so again at the Harlan Invitational Saturday at the Harlan Golf & Country Club.
Ava Rush was third in the girls' race, coming in with a time of 20:05.12. Not far behind for the Trojan girls was Claire Pellett, the fifth-place finisher at 20:19.15.
On the boys' side, Drew Engler, who's emerged as the front runner for the Trojans, was seventh in a time of 17:30.72. Ninth-place finisher was Zane Berg, in at 17:40.91.
Other scoring finishers for the boys were Bennett Whetstone (31st), Christian Thompson (39th) and Tyrell Williams (49th). Devon Fields and Nathan Pobanz rounded out the contingent with 58th and 59th place finishes and times of 19:40.69 and 19:42.61, each respectively.
The Trojan boys were fifth overall, with Glenwood winning the meet. Council Bluffs Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn winning in 16:20.38.
AHSTW and Riverside were also at the meet. For the Bulldogs, Mason McCready was the lead guy in, finishing 28th at 18:34.59 in leading the team to a 14th-place finish. The Vikings were represented by Caleb Hatch, in at 19:22.72 and placing 46th.
The Atlantic girls were fourth overall. Belle Berg was 25th with a time of 22:19.50, followed by Faith Atlman (39th, 23:22.52) and Aspen Niklasen (50th, 23:59.06). Also running for the Trojans was Mattie Dvorak, 71st and a time of 25:12.43.
AHSTW placed 13th, led by Ellie Peterson, 43rd with a time of 23:42. Riverside didn't have a team score but Becca Cody was 28th with a time of 22:33.18.
Harlan won its home meet on the girls' side, led by freshman Lindsey Sonderman with a time of 19:21. Denosin-Schleswig's Lola Mendlik, also a freshman, was runner-up.