BASEBALL
CAM 7-12, Coon Rapids-Bayard 4-7: The Cougars have sole claim to the Rolling Valley Conference championship. It's their third straight RVC title and fourth in the last five years.
The games were played at Coon Rapids.
The first game was the resumption of a suspended game from June 7, where Colby Rich hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning to give the Cougars a 6-3 lead. In the nightcap, Lane Spieker hit a solo home run and an inside-the-park grand slam. He had six RBIs in the Game 2 win, while Cade Ticknor added three.
Spieker completed the Game 1 win at CR-B, giving up five hits and striking out 13. Ticknor got the win the second game, teaming with Joe Kauffman to fire the five-hitter in which they got 11 strikeouts.
Griswold 17, Essex 2: The Tigers picked up their second win of the season, and it came once again at the expense of the Trojans on Senior Night Monday at Griswold.
Zander Luft, who along with fellow senior Thane Walston were honored prior to the game, used 70 pitches to fire the one-hitter, striking out five and walking four. The Tigers took advantage of 12 walks and two hit batters in plating the 17 runs.
Cash Turner had three RBI while Brayden Lockwood added two. The Trojans made their lone run in the top of the third, scoring two off some shaky Tiger defense to cut into a nine-run Tiger lead, but things shored themselves up and the Tigers went onto score six in the bottom of third and put the game away.
SOFTBALL
Griswold 14, Essex 0: The Tigers celebrated Senior Night – Brenna Rossell and Lydia Greiman were so honored – with a rout of the Trojanettes to secure the Corner Conference regular-season title.
A 13-run second inning made the game last just three innings, with eight hits.
Karly Millikan had a one-hit shutout, striking out 13. Brenna Rossell hit a triple, scored three runs, stole two bases and batted in two runs. Lydia Greiman and Joey Reynolds were each 2-for-2 at the plate, with Greiman having three RBIs and Reynolds two. Whitney Pennock added a three-RBI double, while Millikan and Makenna Askeland each added a hit and Makenna had two RBIs.
CAM 5-3, Coon Rapids-Bayard 2-0: The Cougars completed the Rolling Valley Conference season with a sweep of the Crusaders.
Marissa Spieker had her fourth home run of the season with a solo long shot in Game 1, the resumption of a game held up by the weather back on June 7. Helen Riker finished the four-hitter.
Maddy Holtz, Emma Follmann and Mallory Behnken each had two hits in the nightcap, with Jenna Platt having two RBIs. All three runs came in the sixth inning. Follmann and Riker combined for the two-hit shutout.
CAM is 13-9 overall, finishing the RVC tour with a 10-6 record.