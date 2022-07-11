Corner Conference softball champion Griswold dominated the all-conference's first team, which was announced Monday.
Karly Millikan and Brenna Rossell, two of the major reasons why the Tigers went undefeated in the league and won the conference tournament, were elite mentions.
Millikan, at pitcher, had an ERA of 1.52, striking out 114 batters and allowing just 57 hits and 20 walks in 92 innings of work. The sophomore hit .421, with 32 hits including a home run and 23 RBIs.
Rossell, a senior who was chosen as an infielder, also pitched, with a 2.10 ERA and 80 strikeouts vs. 39 hits and 15 walks in 53.1 innings of work. She hit .400, also with 32 hits including 11 for extra bases and 24 RBIs.
The other elite team mention was Malea Moore, a senior from Fremont-Mills.
All told, Griswold had six first-team picks, including junior catcher McKenna Wiechman, junior infielder Makenna Askeland, and outfielders Joey Reynolds (freshman) and Whitney Pennock (sophomore).
Fremont-Mills' Ella Thornton and Macy Mitchell, and Stanton's Jenna Stephens rounded out the first-team lineup.
Second team selections for Griswold were senior Lydia Greiman and eighth-grader Marissa Askeland. Eighth-grader Abby Gohlinghorst was an honorable mention selection.
BASEBALL
Youth defined Griswold this season, and it was youth that was represented in the Tigers' two post-season honorees.
Freshman Zane Johnson was a second-team pick, while eighth-grader Brayden Lockwood was honorable mention.