They didn't just put out on the football field. They were also able to get it done in the classroom, and did an outstanding job in doing so.
For that, the Iowa Football Coaches Association have honored nine area players to their academic all-state team.
To be honored, players must be a senior starter, have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.7 or better at the end of their junior year, be involved in other extra-curricular activities and receive a recommendation by their head coach.
Area honorees were:
CLASS 3A
Atlantic – Ethan Sturm.
CLASS 1A
ACGC – Miles Kading and Reid Rumelhart.
EIGHT MAN
Audubon – Joey Schramm, Gavin Smith and Braden Wessel.
CAM – Lane Spieker and Cade Ticknor.
Griswold – Alex Hartman.