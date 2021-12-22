BOYS BASKETBALL
ACGC 62, West Central Valley 28: The Chargers are going into the Christmas break 5-1 after a dominating win over arch rival West Central Valley Tuesday night in Guthrie Center.
The Chargers built a 27-9 halftime lead and kept extending the lead through the rest of the game.
Miles Kading had 25 points and Lance Bunde added 12, while Brock Littler had 10 rebounds to lead the team’s 44-rebound night. Jedd Weinkoetz added seven points off the bench.
Boyer Valley 56, Exira-EHK 48: The Spartans gave up a 12-point deficit after three quarters against the Bulldogs and attempted a fourth-quarter rally, but that fell short in the Rolling Valley Conference loss Tuesday night in Dunlap.
Treynor 59, Riverside 51: Three Bulldogs were in double figures, with Aiden Bell and Grady Jeppesen each scoring 16 and Aiyden Salais adding 15.
The Bulldogs led the unbeaten Cardinals at halftime, 28-27, but the Cardinals pushed ahead and took a seven-point lead going into the fourth quarter, at 41-34. The game was tight the rest of the way.
Riverside goes into the break 5-5.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ACGC 49, West Central Valley 18: Saige O’Brien had 16 points, while Mersadez Richter had 11 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Chargers in a rout of the Wildcats Tuesday night in Guthrie Center.
Everybody got to play in this game as Sophie Dorsey added 10. The Chargers led 27-7 at halftime and coasted from there.
ACGC is 4-3, 3-2 West Central Activities Conference after their last game before Christmas.
Logan-Magnolia 52, Audubon 47: The Wheelers led by nine points at halftime, but gave up a 22-5 run in the third quarter as the Panthers flipped the game in their favor. The Wheelers tried to rally late but fell short in this Western Iowa Conference game.
No statistics were posted on VarsityBound Iowa as of Wednesday afternoon. the Wheelers are 5-3, 2-2 WIC going into the break.
Exira-EHK 75, Boyer Valley 34: Macy Emgarten had 24 points to lead the third-ranked Spartans to the one-sided win over the Bulldogs Tuesday night in Dunlap.
Treynor 46, Riverside 29: Elly Henderson and Sophia Taylor each had seven points to lead the Lady Dawgs in the loss to the Cardinals Tuesday night at Treynor.
Riverside is now 3-6 on the season.