From Atlantic to Northwest Northwest Missouri and Creighton, to Canada ... and now, to Europe.
That’s the path Ryan Hawkins’ basketball career has taken, and the latest stop is the European League, where he’ll play in Pistoia, Italy.
Hawkins, who played in the Tournament of Champions over the weekend, made the announcement earlier this summer. It’s a 10-month contract, and will be in the Tuscany region of Italy.
The first game is scheduled for Oct. 1.
“I just was going through different offers and figuring out what I was going to do and what was the best fit for me,” he said. “Got a good fit.
“I hopefully want to go be a good teammate and be a good leader,” he said.
Hawkins hopes to draw on his experiences from the NBA’s G-League, where he played for the Raptors 905. Of his 31 appearances, he played in three games, averaging 17.9 minutes and 5.2 points per game, with a 43.1% shooting percentage. He also averaged 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 steals per contest.
“It was a good learning experience and I’m thankful for the opportunity,” he said.
It all started in Atlantic, where he was a multi-time all-state honoree. He continued to get a lot of support at Northwest Missouri State, where he was part of a team that won three NCAA Division II titles.
In 2022, the second-team all-Big East honoree helped lead Creighton to the round of 32 in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament, where the Bluejays came ever-so-close to upsetting Kansas in the second round.
Hawkins finished his college career scoring 2,580 points and 1,220 rebounds, and his teams at Northwest Missouri State and Creighton went a combined 147-19.
“It’s been an awesome experience to have been born and raised in Atlantic, and getting the support of an entire community. A lot of great people in this community and hopefully, I will represent Atlantic well.”