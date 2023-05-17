Audubon has a nice nucleus back for the 2023 baseball season, but it's also an underclassmen-heavy program.
Cooper Nielsen, Gavin Larsen are the seniors, and Evan Alt, Brody Beane and Jay Remsburg are the juniors. Following them are a bunch of eighth graders, freshmen and sophomores, many of whom are getting their first varsity experience this year.
Nielsen is a catcher, while Larsen will probably play a number of pitchers, including pitching, catching and manning third base. Remsburg and Alt will anchor the outfield. They're the veterans back from an 11-12 team a year ago, and the Wheelers are looking for a top-tier finish in the Western Iowa Conference.
"They've been around the program for three, four years now and so we're going to lean on them with a lot of younger players," said coach Matt Wilder. "We're going to lean on them, especially with all the younger kids to gather the experience and put us in the direction we need to go."
If this week's results are any indication, the Wheelers might have started off on the right track.
After a hard-fought 8-7 win over Glidden-Ralston in nine innings on Monday, the Wheelers used a big fourth inning to cruise to a 14-2 victory in five innings over Griswold.
A seven-run fourth inning broke the game wide open. The Tigers had just rallied with a pair of runs, but the Wheeler bats came alive, and a two-run single by Colton Hansen, his third of the game, drove in Remsen and Adam Obrecht. The Wheelers finished with 12 hits and got nine walks. Hansen finished 3-for-4 as Alt, Carson Wessel, Carson Meaike and Aaron Olsen also had two hits each.
Griswold had its two runs in the bottom of the third. Bode Wyman parlayed his lead-off single with a run, driven home by Zane Johnson's RBI double. Johnson came home on a Wheeler error to cut the Audubon lead to 7-2, before the Wheelers put the game away in the top of the fourth.
Obrecht got his first varsity start for Audubon, and allowed just three hits and three walks wile striking out five. For Griswold, Johnson gave up six hits and walked seven in three innings, while Brayden Lockwood struck out four in a pair of relief innings.
"We started off a few good wins," said Wilder. "(Monday) night was rough but we got the win, and tonight was better. We had that complete game where we pitched it well, we hit it well, and played the bases really well."