COUNCIL BLUFFS – The Atlantic-CAM wrestling team has been going to the Council Bluffs since the very beginning, in 2014. A few wrestlers have come close to tasting gold at this prestigious meet, the cream of the crop of Midwestern wrestling, but none have ever become champion.
Until Saturday.
Senior Kadin Stutzman not only won the 170 weight class, he blasted through.
He went 7-0 on the weekend in a tough class, pinning six of his opponents and getting a technical fall in the only one that didn’t result in a pin. In the championship bout, he pinned Millard (Neb.) North’s Brian Petry in 1:48, seconds after rolling the previously-unbeaten Petry after a takedown.
Stutzman opened the match with a takedown with 1:18 left in the first period, but Petry managed to escape. But Stutzman got the win in the end.
Stutzman earned his way into the gold bracket with three straight pinfall wins Friday night. After his only win by technical fall in the quarterfinals, that over Platte County’s (Mo.) Blaine Kuehn, he got a big semifinal win over Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley (S.D.) in 3:29 to set up the match with Petry.
Stutzman was 13th at his last Classic, held in 2019 when he wrestled at 152; he was 16th in 2018, his freshman year, at 145. (There was no Classic in 2020 due to the pandemic.) Ranked second in the last IAwrestle poll, he’s now 16-0 on the season.
Previously, the top-four Trojan finishers at the Classic were Reid Nichols, runner-up at 152 in 2014; Zac Stork, second and fourth, both at 195, in 2015 and 2016, respectively; John McConkey, third at 285 pounds in 2017; Chase McLaren, runner-up at 138 pounds in 2018; and Cale Roller in 2019, who was fourth.
All told, the Trojans were very successful at the Classic, with Aiden Smith (106) finishing fifth and Ethan Follmann (132) placing seventh.
For Smith, he dropped his quarterfinal match against Millard South’s Isaac Ekdahl, 3-2, before coming back with three straight wins, including a 33-second victory over Easton Broxterman of Wasburn Rural of Topeka, Kan.
Follmann dropped his quarterfinal match but went 2-1 the rest of the way, finishing with a 13-4 major decision over Iowa City West’s Kyler Scranton.
All of the Atlatnic-CAM wrestlers in action over the weekend placed in the top 20, with Cruz Weaver 15th at 120, Easton O’Brien 20th at 138, Brian South 11th at 145, Tanner O’Brien 18th at 152, Jarrett Armstrong 15th at 182, Brenden Casey 15th at 195, Miles Mundorf 18th at 220, and Nathan Keiser 14th at 285.
Atlantic-CAM finished 16th in the 41-team field. Brandon Valley was the team champion, followed by Milalrd South, Underwood, Waukee Northwest and Papillion-LaVista (Neb.).