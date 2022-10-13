Friday will be a night to honor the seniors at Atlantic’s Trojan Bowl.
Those are the 21 seniors who have given their blood, sweat, tears and toil through the years, from the days of youth football to the 2022 season. The team that has gone through the highs of thrilling last-second wins and heartbreaking losses.
And in the end – and excuse the cliche – become fine young men, those who will become the leaders of the coming years.
Remember the names: Caden Andersen, Jarrett Armstrong, Clevi Johnson, Tristian Dorscher, Alex Keiser, Cooper Lamp, Brent Masker, Jackson McLaren, Miles Mundorf.
Also, Easton O’Brien, Tanner O’Brien, Cole Park, Carter Pellett, Jayden Proehl, Alex Rosenbaum, Ethan Steffens, Logan Tarrell, Cruz Weaver.
And then you add in all the band members, cheerleaders, cross country runners and managers, swimmers ... all of that will make for one busy night Friday night. (Volleyball honored their eight seniors earlier this season.)
“Band and football alone is like 50-some kids numbers-wise,” said football coach Joe Brummer, recalling a conversation he and band director Jarrod O’Donnell had earlier this week. “Which is a great thing, since we have a lot of kids involved. I think we share five of them which do both (band and choir), which is awesome.
“To come out and honor those seniors and the hard work they put in over the four years in any sport, it’s a big demand and it’s a lot of time, but they’ve done a great job as a senior class in every sport.”
Of his senior class, Brummer has a lot of positive things to say. One example of the leadership shown by that group comes with the recently-concluded Little Trojan Football program.
“A lot of them helped out and did an amazing job, and kind of being the selfless leaders they are,” he said. “They’re a really great class, in the classroom and in the community. I’m really proud of them all.”
LOOK BACK
The Trojans put out their most productive night of the season last week at Knoxville, rolling up 585 yards before collecting a 39-13 victory over the one-win Panthers.
Tristan Hayes, getting his first varsity start in place of the injured Caden Andersen, completed 9-of-14 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns. Colton Rasmussen had his biggest night of his career, with five receptions for 175 yards and four touchdowns.
Dante Hedrington also had a big night, with 180 yards rushing on 29 carries and a touchdown. Tanner O’Brien added a 51-yard touchdown as part of his 116 yard night rushing.
“We did a good job at times but we left some points on the board,” said Brummer. “We were in the red zone a couple of times but we didn’t come out with points. If there’s any takeaways, it’s finishing drives with touchdowns and making sure we do a better job of staying on the quarterback run game.”
Still, Brummer was happy that his team played probably its most complete game, and was really happy with how the rushing game set up the pass plays, and the play-action pass game was sharp as well. The offensive linemen did a great job as well.
The victory put the Trojans’ record at 3-4 on the year, 1-2 in Class 3A District 6. More importantly, the game improved the team’s Ratings Percentage Index – the formula that uses a team’s record, opponents’ record, and opponents’ opponents’ to determine a team’s relative strength – to 20th overall, not too far outside the all-important top-16. Sixteen teams that will be invited to the playoffs.
The Trojans are probably out of the running for a top-two spot, but four teams get at-large playoff berths. Meaning, with some help and a pair of wins the next two weeks (including an upset win over Creston on Friday, Oct. 21), Atlantic just might find itself with a 10th game.
“It’s all mathematically based but looking at it we have a realistic shot,” he said. “A lot of teams ahead of us in that 15-19 gap play other ranked teams or they play each other. If we handle our business and take care of what we need to take care of, I think a lot of those pieces will naturally fall into place.”
ABOUT SAYDEL
Saydel has had their share of struggles this season, and truth be told if the game goes according to plan, lots of Trojans should get plenty of playing time and it should be a fun night at the Trojan Bowl.
The Eagles have averaged just 114 yards per game and all of their games have been decided by continuous clock. Their roster is dominated by freshmen and sophomores, with just 11 upperclassmen.
That said, they do have a couple of players to be on the lookout for. AJ Ollin has 584 yards passing and a touchdown, while Isaac McClure has 182 yards rushing on 58 carries.
Ollin has a pair of interceptions on defense, while Xander Potter has five of his team’s 19.5 tackles for loss.
While Atlantic is definitely favored to win, Brummer is taking nothing for granted. With any underdog, a big play here and there and a few mistakes by the opponent could spell an upset.
“They’re just young. They’re not a bad football program, but they have a lot of freshmen and sophomores that play,” he said. “Talking to the guys, if you were playing as sophomores against some of the teams we are now in the district, it wouldn’t have gone well. They’re in a tough situation where they’ve got to play a lot of younger players ... but they’re getting better throughout the season.
“At times they’ll make a couple of younger-player mistakes, but in a couple of years they’re going to be really dangerous,” he said. “If they all stick it out they’re going to be a good football team.”