GLENWOOD – There were some good local performances at the Glenwood girls’ Ram Invitational Thursday night.
Chloe Mullenix brought home a championship for Atlantic in the 400-meter hurdles, with a time of 1:08.84. So did the 4x400-meter relay, on which she ran the third leg topping the field with a time of 4:16.41; Nicole Middents, Mariah Huffman and Ava Rush helped.
The Trojans had a pair of top-eight finishes in the 800-meter run, with Rush was second in 2:26.71 and Claire Pellett fifth in 2:36.04. Abbi Richter was sixth in the discus with a throw of 95’5”, while Morgan Botos placed fourth in the high jump with a leap of 4’6”. The 4x800-meter relay was fifth with a time of 11:01.30, the sprint medley was in at 1:57.15 and the distance medley relay in at 5:17.08.
Audubon and CAM were also at the meet.
Wheeler senior Hannah Thygesen placed fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.36, while Stefi Beisswenger was fifth in the 1500-meter run with a time of 5:24.98. Beisswenger also placed fourth in the 3000-meter run with at time of 11:40.39.
Several relays also were in the scoring for Audubon, with the shuttle hurdle relay third with a time of 1:17.01; competing were Madison Steckler, Madison Burr, Michelle Brooks and Makayla Schmidt. Also scoring were the 4x200-meter relay (seventh), the 4x400-meter relay (sixth), the sprint medley (fifth) and distance medley (fourth).
CAM’s throwers were also at the meet, with Mallory Behnken finishing second with a discus throw of 112’9”. She was third in the shot put with a throw of 35’4”.
Glenwood topped the field at its home meet, with Atlantic came in seventh, Audubon eighth and CAM 10th.