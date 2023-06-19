It was a 1-1 day for all three teams at the Griswold Invitational on Saturday, and for the host Tigers, it meant their first loss on the year after what could be a program best season-opening 17-game winning streak.
The loss came to Class 2A Mount Ayr, 7-5, a team that Exira-EHK had just beaten 19-8. Griswold won the opener against the Spartans, 4-1.
In what was a showdown between the 12th-ranked Tigers and 13th-ranked Spartans, Makenna Askeland kicked off the offense in the first inning with a two-run homer. Karly Millikan and McKenna Wiechman hit doubles and Dakota Reynolds and Addison Adams each had singles. Millikan had an RBI. Karly Millikan pitched the win, striking out 11 while scattering eight hits over seven innings.
Gemimi Goodwin had the RBI for the Spartans in the top of the fifth inning to avert the shutout.
The Spartans roared back in their second game against Mount Ayr, pounding out 21 hits, with nine of them coming in the top of the seventh inning. Riley Miller went 5-for-5 at the plate with four RBI, while Quinn Grubbs had four hits and three RBI. All three pitchers – all of them eighth graders – got a hand in the win, with Brooklyn Flathers, Tayrn Petersen and Miller combining for eight strikeouts and 10 walks.
In their finale, the Tigers fell short of Mount Ayr. The Tigers had seven hits with McKenna Wiechman hitting her 100th career hit in a 3-for-4 effort at the plate Makenna Askeland hit her second home run of the day.
Karly Millikan was in the circle for the Tigers, striking out seven while allowing three earned runs.
Atlantic at Fort Dodge Invitational: The Trojans came home with the 12th-place trophy at the Fort Dodge Invitational, one of the toughest tournaments in the state.
The lone win came in a consolation first-round bracket, with the Trojans beating Fort Dodge St. Edmond 8-7. A six-run fourth inning was the key for the Trojans, allowing them to take a 7-5 lead. Ava Rush had three RBIs while Claire Pellett had two hits.
The opener was against Muscatine, a 10-0 loss wherein all 10 runs were scored in the first inning. The Trojans were held to three hits and a walk.
Saturdays' games included a 10-9 loss to Newell-Fonda and a 6-3 loss to Central Springs.
The loss to Newell-Fonda saw the Trojans initially get a 9-1 lead, only for the Mustangs to rally with eight runs over the fourth and fifth innings. Pellett, Lila Wiederstein and Claire Schroder each had two hits in a nine-hit effort.
In the Central Springs game, Rush had three hits and two RBI, while Madison Huddleson had two hits.
Audubon-ACGC Invitational: Audubon and Missouri Valley were to have met in the championship game of the tournament co-hosted by Audubon and ACGC, but it was rained out. They were to have played this game, both as a tournament championship and a Western Iowa Conference contest, Monday night in Audubon.
The Wheelers earlier defeated Ogden 3-2 and MVAOCOU 8-5.
Kylee Hartl had a double to score two runs in the first inning. Kali Irlmeier had the other RBI, in the third that proved to be the game-winning score.
In the MVAOCOU game, the Wheelers pulled away for good with three runs in the second inning. Mattie Nielsen homered on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs and Kylee Hartl doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. Alexis Obermeier gave up five runs on 10 hits over six innings, striking out nine and walking zero in the win.
ACGC's only completed game was a 6-1 loss to Coon Rapids-Bayard, with Jenna Rowley recording the RBI. The Chargers were playing Treynor in a fifth-place game, but it never went to completion after a weather delay.