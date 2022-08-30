LOGAN – Atlantic senior Ava Rush was in second most of the way at the Logan-Magnolia Invitational at the high school in Logan.
She led only the last few hundred yards, but that was the only time that it mattered, as Rush sped past Logan-Magnolia’s Madison Sporrer down the stretch to win by 13 seconds.
Rush’s time was 18:06.13 on the 2.7 mile course, just shorter than the ordinary 3.1 miles.
“Ava finished strong and ran a very smart race,” said coach Dan Vargason. “She did a great job keeping (Sporrer) close and at the end finishing strong using her speed to take the win.”
Rush used a familiar strategy used by Vargason’s runners: Hold back and not trying to lead wire-to-wire.
“We’ve never been big on that style. We like to stay with people and battle a little bit more and I thought we did a great job, not just Ava but everybody,” he said. “Getting three in the top 10 really helped us.”
The Trojans finished second as a team with 52 points, 21 back of the host Panthers, the meet champions. Claire Pellett (fourth, 19:07), Belle Berg (eighth, 19:31), Katrina Williams (24th, 21:21) and Mariah Huffman (26th, 21:37) rounded out the Trojan scoring. Faith Altman was 30th with a time of 22:01, while Quincy Sorensen rounded out the Trojans’ seven-runner contingent with her 63rd place time of 27:58.
AHSTW, Audubon and Griswold were also at the meet, but only the Lady Vikes had enough runners to get a team score. Behind Rylie Knop’s 15th place time of 20:25.41, the Lady Vikes were sixth as a team; Ava Paulsen was 18th at 20:38.
Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger turned in a time of 19:11.32 to come in sixth, while Griswold’s lone runner, Josephine Millikan, was 58th at 26:20.
BOYS RACE
Pack running once again helped the Atlantic boys, this time to a third place finish as a team.
With six points separating first from third, IKM-Manning won out with 61 points, with Denison-Schleswig second at 65 and the Trojans third with 67.
Using a similar strategy to that seen in Glenwood, Alex Sonntag was eighth overall at 16:49.14, two seconds and a place in front of teammate Bennett Whetstone.
Tyrell Williams (13th, 17:07), Christian Thompson (14th, 17:12) and Devon Fields (29th, 17:58) were the others scoring for the Trojans. Talon Lajunes (33rd, 18:08) and Mason McFadden (35th, 18:09) were the sixth and seventh runners in.
“We had a good pack again today,” said Vargason. “At Glenwood, they ran strong together and we did today as well. We added Christian Thompson back today after he missed Glenwood due to illness and that was good to see. Alex Sonntag had another strong run and keeps running strong, and (the others) came in within 25 seconds of each other.”
Council Bluffs St. Albert’s Colin Lillie won in 14:52.70.
Griswold’s Cody Dorscher, a sophomore, turned in a 23rd place finish as the top runner from the area’s other teams; his tour of the course took him 17:45.18. Caleb Hatch was AHSTW’s top runner with a time of 17:58, good for 30th place, while Audubon’s Eli Deist had a time of 19:58, placing him 59th as the Wheeler’s best finish.
Atlantic is back in action next Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Clarinda.