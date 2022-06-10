COUNCIL BLUFFS – The long ball certainly helped Council Bluffs Lewis Central in their 10-0 win over Atlantic Friday afternoon.
But in Trojan coach Joe Brummer’s view, his team also gave some valuable opportunities to their Hawkeye Ten Conference hosts.
The game was a reschedule from Thursday night, which was rained out at Atlantic.
“We ran ourselves out of the first inning,” he said. “We had guys at first and second, and Carter Pellett hit a shot all the way to the fence and got a standup double.”
The hit that Brummer was referring to was one of those plays that could have been caught, or maybe gone to the fence, so he held Pellett up while he sent Ethan Sturm, who led off with a walk, home.
The throw to the fence was on target just as Sturm slid into home, and the senior star was called out. It was one of those plays that could have given the Trojans much-needed momentum.
Instead, it ended up being one of the Trojans’ only serious scoring chances of the afternoon.
The Titans scored two runs in each of the first two innings, using long ball to put runners aboard before a pair of sacrifice flies and a balk gave the Titans a 4-0 lead. The Titans then slammed the door shut in the third with five more runs.
A double play in the second on the grounder to second snuffed the only other scoring opportunity for the Trojans. The Trojans were limited to two hits on the afternoon, both coming in the first inning.
“We had too many walks and they had a bunch of sac flies and doubles,” said Brummer. “They hit the ball well.”
The Trojans (2-8, 1-6 Hawkeye Ten) will host Shenandoah for a double-header on Monday as the start of another busy week – a road rematch against Council Bluffs St. Albert on Tuesday, at Missouri Valley on Wednesday and home vs. Denison-Schleswig on Thursday.
“In the Hawkeye Ten, they’re all good teams, and if you don’t show up to play you’re not going to win,” he said, noting the Mustangs have a pair of great pitchers, referring to Camden Lorimor and Jade Spangler. “We’ve got to put the ball in play and do better.”