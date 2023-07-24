The News-Telegraph coverage area had some good representation on the Western Iowa Conference's all-conferene teams, announced earlier this week.
On the baseball team, headliners were first-team picks Grady Jeppesen, a junior from Riverside (.581, 36 hits, 15 RBI); from AHSTW junior Nick Denning (1.40 ERA, 54 strikeouts in 40 innings) and senior Brayden Lund (.388, 19 strikeouts); and Gavin Larsen, a senior from Audubon (2.28 ERA, 41 strikeouts in 30-2/3 innings).
Second-teamers on the baseball team were Cole Jeppesen of Riverside, Caleb Hatch of AHSTW and Evan Alt of Audubon.
For softball, Audubon had two first-team picks: Alexis Obermeier (2.23 ERA, 212 strikeouts in 150-2/3 innings) and Jordan Porsch (.349, 16 RBIs), both juniors. AHSTW junior Graycen Partlow (.382, 19 RBI) and Riverside freshman Adeline Martens (.356, 17 RBI) were also first-teamers from the area.
Second-team softball picks were Audubon's Kali Irlmeier, AHSTW's Halle Goodman and Rylie Knop, and Riverside's Sophia Fenner and Madison Kelley.
Missouri Valley, led by the league's player of the year Audrie Kohl, reached the Iowa Class 2A state softball tournament, winning a consolation game over West Monona of Onawa. Underwood's baseball team made it to the Class 2A state championship game, falling 7-1 to Dyersville Beckman; Jaxon Schmacher was the WIC's baseball player of the year.
All-Western Iowa Conference Baseball
First team
AHSTW: Nick Denning, Brayden Lund. Audubon: Gavin Larsen. Logan-Magnolia: Kaleb Kuhl. Missouri Valley: Eli Fouts, Hayden Kocour. Riverside: Grady Jeppesen. Treynor: Jaxon Schumacher. Tri-Center: Michael Turner, Isaac Wohlhuter. Underwood: Mason Boothby, Garrett Luett, Jack VanFossen.
Second team
AHSTW: Caleb Hatch. Audubon: Evan Alt. IKM-Manning: Cooper Perdew, Ben Ramsey. Logan-Magnolia: Gavin Kiger, Wes Vana. Missouri Valley: XXX. Riverside: Cole Jeppesen. Treynor: Ryan Bach, Holden Minahan, Brady Wallace. Tri-Center: Sean McGee, Lincoln Thomas. Underwood: Ryker Adair.
All-Western Iowa Conference Softball
First team
AHSTW: Graycen Partlow. Audubon: Alexis Obermeier, Jordan Porsch. Logan-Magnolia: Abby Hiatt. Missouri Valley: Emerson Anderson, Audrie Kohl, Broolyn Lange. Riverside: Adeline Martens. Treynor: Jadyn Huisman, Delaney Matthews. Tri-Center: Hayden Thomas. Underwood: Claire Cook, Mary Stephens.
Second team
AHSTW: Halle Goodman, Rylie Knop. Audubon: Kali Irlmeier. IKM-Manning: Anna Stangl. Logan-Magnolia: Campbell Chase, Macanna Guritz, Brooke Johnson, Madeline Maguire. Missouri Valley: Maya Contreraz. Riverside: Sophia Fenner, Madison Kelley. Treynor: Maili McKern. Underwood: Ali Fletcher.