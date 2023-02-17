DES MOINES – Aiden Smith remembers their match from last year’s state tournament.
It was the 106-pound consolation semifinal match in Iowa Class 2A, and West Liberty’s Colin Cassady beat him 6-3 in that match where the winner had a chance to take home third.
Sometimes, payback comes back when a much bigger prize – a chance at the state championship match – is on the line.
“We kind of knew what he did last year, so we studied his film quite a bit today,” said Smith. “I just countered what he did. He got that thumb block so he couldn’t get that super duck, and I stooped down and that was the only move he had, and I did my moves and stuck to what I know, and it worked out.”
It sure did.
Smith got an early lead on Cassady, including a pair of takedowns and a three-point near fall in the first period, and never let up en route to a 11-2 win to advance to the biggest match of the year ... the state championship.
As the final 10 seconds or so wound down, Smith began pumping his fist, as he knew he had a spot in Saturday night’s match locked up.
Smith, who improved to 37-11 on the year, will take on No. 1-ranked Union LaPorte City’s Jace Hedeman. Hedeman (47-0) scratched out a 7-6 win over Kaden Weber of Nevada in his semifinal to set up Saturday’s title match.
“It feels awesome. Especially as a sophomore. I never imagined myself doing this. I had a goal but never thought I’d be here. I’m going to go in there and win it,” said Smith.
His early outburst helped build an 8-2 lead that was never threatened. An escape and a takedown over the next four minutes helped him pull away.
“After that second takedown, I felt him go weak and knew he was starting to break in his head, so I knew I had to stay on him,” he explained. “I just dominated and got some stuff that was there ... and was excited.”
The sixth-place finish stayed with Smith for the past year. During the off-season, he worked on his skills on bottom and on his feet, and getting into position, and that worked out well for him.
“Everybody congratulated me (for the sixth-place finish) and it kind of irritated me,” he said. “So I put that in my mind and I went out there and realized I’d meet him in the semis. I wrestled hard and I stopped what he did.”
And now, it’s on to the biggest night of high school wrestling, and in back-to-back years for Atlantic. Kadin Stutzman was the 170-pound state champion a year ago for the Trojans, so now it’s a try for two in a row.
While Smith will end his season in the state championship match, two fellow Trojans, 138-pounder Easton O’Brien and 170-pounder Jarrett Armstrong, fell short in their quest to make the podium.
O’Brien fell 4-1 to Winterset’s Keegan Jensen, while Armstrong was pinned in 1:59 by Austin Scranton of Anamosa. Both were seniors and ended outstanding careers for the Trojans, including O’Brien being a three-time state qualifier.