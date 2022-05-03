The weather dried out as the Atlantic golf teams put on a pair of tournaments Tuesday at Atlantic Golf & Country Club and Nishna Hills Golf Course.
In the end, the Trojan girls finished fourth at the Betty Heflin Invitational, a place that the Trojan boys matched at their invitational.
ADM swept the team titles.
The Atlantic girls finished with a 413, four strokes ahead of Creston. ADM won with a 388, while Winterset (399) and Carroll (401) also finished in front of the Trojans.
For the Trojan girls, Belle Berg finished seventh overall with a score of 95 on her home course. Abby Smith shot a 100 but was handicapped out of the top 12, with Creston's Mikaela Downing getting the 12th spot.
Also scoring were Lexi Noelck and Reagan Leonard, each with 109s. Abby Muller (111) and Nissa Molgaard (123) rounded out the scoring.
Winterset's Jaya West had a 76, winning by six strokes over Carroll's Erin Walker.
The Trojan boys were led by Tristan Hayes' 82, Lane Nelson's 83 and a pair of 84s, from Garrett McLaren and Roth Den Beste. Tate Niklasen (93) and Cruz Weaver (95) also competed.
Team scores saw ADM post a 15-stroke victory, 305-320, over Winterset. Clarinda had a 331, two better than the Trojans. Council Bluffs Lewis Central also had a 333 but the Trojans took fourth due to the Titans being handicapped out.
Coach Ed Den Beste said the results were not what the team was looking for, as they were hoping for at least two in the 70s to put them in contention.
"Garrett played better today but just couldn't get up and down at times or make the putt," he said. "Lane had some struggles as well. He didn't score well on the par 3s on the back. Great to see Tristan shoot well today. Had a 4-putt on (the No. 17 hole) but otherwise did well. Roth also played well today. Played well on the front but got on a bogey string on the back.
"This was Tate's first 18 hole meet. A solid score for him. Cruz got to a very rough start and had to work hard to keep in in the 90s."
ADM's Easton Korell had a 73 and Grant Jansen a 74 to sweep medalist and runner-up honors.
The Trojans head to the Carroll Kuemper Invitational on Saturday.