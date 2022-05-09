The Atlantic boys and girls tennis teams wrapped up their regular seasons with a Friday afternoon triangular with Southwest Valley and Council Bluffs St. Albert.
The Trojan boys won a pair of 6-3 matches against the Falcons and Timberwolves. Ethan Sturm, and Nolan Waters each won a pair of singles matches, while the tandem of Bryan York and Easton O'Brien teamed to win twice at No. 2 doubles.
Also winners against St. Albert were York and Hunter Weppler, as well as Weppler-Waters in doubles action. Against Southwest Valley, O'Brien and Kinnick Juhl were winners, as was the team of Waters and Weppler.
St. Albert and Southwest Valley swept the Trojan girls, the Trojans falling 9-0 to the Saintes and 6-3 to the Timberwolves. The closest match against St. Albert was an 8-5 loss by Keira Olson and Quincy Sorensen. Wins by the Trojans against Southwest Valley were Aspen Niklasen (No. 2 singles) and Malena Woodward (No. 3 singles), and the team of Addie Schmitt and Woodward (No. 1 doubles).
Trojan Tennis Triangular
Friday, May 6, at Atlantic
Boys results
Atlantic 6, Council Bluffs St. Albert 3
Singles – No. 1: Ethan Sturm (Atl) def. Carter White 9-8 (4). No. 2: Dan McGrath (SA) def. Clevi Johnson 8-6. No. 3: Bryan York (Atl.) def. Cole Pekny 8-5. No. 4: Hunter Weppler (Atl) def. William Tallman 8-4. No. 5: Reese Pekny (SA) def. Easton O’Brien 8-6. No. 6: Nolan Waters (Atl) def. Mason Myers 8-4.
Doubles – No. 1: White-Johnson (SA) def Sturm-Johnson 9-8 (5). No. 2: York-O’Brien (Atl) def. Pekny-Tallman 8-2. No. 3: Weppler-Waters (Atl) def RPekny-Myers 8-4.
Atlantic 6, Southwest Valley 3
Singles – No. 1: Ethan Sturm (Atl) def. Gabe Fuller 8-1. No. 2.: Evan Timmerman (SWV) def. Clevi Johnson 8-0. No. 3: Owen Paul (SWV) def. Bryan York 8-6. No. 4: Easton O’Brien (Atl) def. Slate Goodwin-Kinnard 8-6. No. 5: Nolan Waters (Atl) def. Parker Boswell 8-0. No. 6: Kinnick Juhl (Atl) def. Logan Westlake 9-8 (2).
Doubles – No. 1: Fuller-Timmerman (SWV) def. Sturm-Johnson 8-3 No. 2: York-O’Brien (Atl) def Paul-Kinnard 8-5. No. 3: Waters-Weppler (Atl) def Boswell-Westlake 8-2.
Girls results
Council Bluffs St. Albert 9, Atlantic 0
Singles – No. 1: Landry Miller (SA) def. Addie Schmitt 8-0. No. 2.: Allison Narmi (SA) def. Aspen Niklasen 8-1. No. 3: Georgie Bohnet (SA) def. Malena Woodward 8-2. No. 4: Alexis Narmi (SA) def. Keira Olson 8-0. No. 5: Lily Barnes (SA) def. Rio Johnson 8-4. No. 6: Mari Valdivia (SA) def. Quincy Sorensen 8-4.
Doubles – No. 1: Miller-Ale. Narmi (SA) def. Schmitt-Woodward 8-2. No. 2.: Bohnet-Ale. Narmi (SA) def. Niklasen-Johnson 8-0. No. 3: Barnes-Valdivia (SA) def. Olson-Sorensen 8-5.
Southwest Valley 6, Atlantic 3
Singles – No. 1: Charlee Larsen (SWV) def. Addie Schmitt 8-1. No. 2.: Aspen Niklasen (Atl) def. Alana Drake 8-0. No. 3: Malena Woodward (Atl) def. Anjali Kathikar 8-6. No. 4: Ryanne Mullen (Atl) def. Keira Olson 8-3. No. 5: Karissa Richey (SWV) def. Quincy Sorensen 9-8 (2). No. 6: Maddie Bevington (SWV) def. Alex Garcia 8-2.
Doubles – No. 1: Schmitt-Woodward (Atl) def. Drake-Kathikar 9-7. No. 2.: Larsen-Mullen (SWV) def. Niklasen-Olson 8-5. No. 3: Richey-Bevington (SWV) def. Josephine Sorensen-Kelly Pederson 6-1.