ATLANTIC – It’s an old sports cliche, but they say teams often show the most improvement between the first and second games.
So in that sense, Atlantic girls’ basketball coach Dan Vargason was definitely happy with what he saw with his team Tuesday night against Creston.
His Trojans hustled on both sides of the ball. They forced turnovers. They passed the ball well against the Panthers’ 1-3-1 defense and took good shots. The top returning player and lone returning starter from last year got into her groove and played a tremendous ball game, especially in the second half ... all while a freshman player continues to blossom in just her second varsity game.
Take away the late-game situations, which the Panthers used to their credit in their 52-41 victory over the Trojans, there were positives to take away from this game, which was a little bit better than last week’s season opener against Denison-Schleswig.
A little bit better, you’d say? Vargason might beg to differ.
“That was a more than a little bit better. That was a totally different showing,” he said. “We knew after (the loss to Denison-Schleswig) we had a lot of growth ... and we knew we needed to get better. My goodness, we got better.
“We didn’t get a lot of time on late-game situations ... and obviously that cost us and that’s on the coach. Everything else we worked on, they stepped up. We spotted them some turnovers and they took advantage, but once we got relaxed ... I think we grew up a lot tonight as a team.”
The Trojans spotted the Panthers an early 6-0 lead, but then freshman Paytn Harter – a name that surely will be heard a lot in the next four seasons or so – hit a pair of shots to make it a 9-4 game.
Then others started to step up, with Jada Jensen and Madison Huddleson firing in baskets, before Harter went back to work and drew the Trojans to within three.
Ten of Harter’s game-high 19 points came in the first half.
“When a kid goes onto the basketball court, they don’t know what they are. They’re going to go out ... and she’s a basketball player. She went out and played basketball,” said Vargason. “She played confident and felt good shooting the ball and (teammates) were getting her the ball. She was rebounding and playing better defense. Last game she was offensively a monster but defensively a little bit of a liability for us. She stepped up offensively and played a good defensive game.”
The Trojans got to as close as one, with senior Malena Woodward firing in the shot midway through the third period to make it 27-26 Creston, and they’d get to within three on a Jensen basket midway through the fourth. As late as just under two minutes left it was 45-41, but the Trojans had to start fouling, and the Panthers put the game away at the line on an 8-for-10 effort, with Jacy Kralik going a perfect 6-for-6 as part of her team-high 15 points.
Jensen found her groove, too, ending with a season-high 10 points.
“She just needs to get that confidence,” said Vargason. “It’s a new role not having that girl to kick to and she’s it. We said people got to get re-familiar with their roles ... and tonight she looked more comfortable.”
The Trojans fell to 0-2 overall and now will face a huge test Friday against Glenwood, the pre-season No. 1 team in Class 4A and defending state runner-up. Vargason said the focus will be on having fun and showing improvement.
“I told the girls ... you need to go out and compete and have fun. We’re going to have a game plan and be ready to go, but ultimately we’ve got to play a good basketball team and we hope we can get them flustered,” said Vargason. “We’re going to leave it on the basketball court and go from there.”