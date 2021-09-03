ADEL – The Atlantic volleyball team placed another “stepping stone” for their 2021 season with a pair of wins at the ADM Invitational Thursday night.
The Trojans went 2-3 on the evening, beating Woodward-Granger and Gilbert, both in straight sets – 21-9, 21-18 to the Hawks, 22-20, 21-13 to the Tigers, the latter a state qualifier a year ago.
The team fell to Nevada in three sets (19-21, 21-21, 15-9), and were swept by the host team 21-13, 21-15 and Norwalk 21-14, 21-19.
Jada Jensen had a team-high 19 kills and 27 assists, while Abby Smith added 13 kills and a team-best 38 digs. Lexi Noelck had 30 assists, while Aubrey Guyer had nine ace serves and 29 digs. Ava Rush contributed 27 digs.
Coach Michelle Blake said that her team got exactly what they wanted out of the ADM meet – a chance to improve.
“We didn’t play our best volleyball tonight and we all know that but the teams we saw tonight made us better, both individually and as a team,” said Blake.
“They exposed weaknesses in our games and things we need to work on moving forward as well as showed us what we are capable of when we relax and just let the game come to us.
“The teams we saw tonight prepared us for what’s to come in conference play as well as during regionals in October.”
The Trojans (8-3) host their annual invitational today. Council Bluffs St. Albert, Knoxville, Treynor and Winterset are the teams participating.