CLASS 1A
At Audubon: The Audubon girls had four events qualify for the Iowa Class 1A state track meet on the Wheelers' home track, and three are in events they are signature in: relays.
All three relays featured the talents of Mattie Nielsen, Madi Stecker, Abigail Zaiger and Hannah Thygesen: the sprint, distance and 4x400-meter relays. Thygesen qualified individually in the 800-meter run.
The CAM girls had its automatic qualifier in the discus, with champion Mallory Behnken.
On the boys' side, winners – and thus automatic qualifiers – came from Audubon and CAM. For the Wheelers, the shuttle hurdle relay team of Gavin Smith, Aaron Olsen, Brandon Jensen and Carter Andreasen qualified. Smith's also in with the 400-meter hurdles.
CAM is in with four events. Lane Spieker qualified in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and as part of the sprint medley relay with Cale Maas, Jack Follmann and Gabe Rouse. Maas also made the field in the 400-meter dash.
In Class 1A, the winner of each event automatically qualifies for state, with the next best 14 performances statewide qualifying. The field will likely be finalized by Saturday.
At Tabor: The Riverside girls ran away with the team title with 127 points, 26 ahead of runner-up Council Bluffs St. Albert.
Lady Dawg automatic qualifiers were Veronica Andrusyshyn in the 100-meter dash and 100-meter hurdles, Lydia Erickson in the 200-meter dash, and five relays: the distance, and 4x100-, 4x200-, 4x400- and 4x800-meter.
The Riverside boys did quite well, too, with its four automatic qualifiers all in relays: the 4x200- and 4x400-meter varieties, plus the sprint and distance medleys.
CLASS 2A
At Treynor: The ACGC boys track team will be well-represented at the Class 2A state meet next week in Des Moines, automatically qualifying in seven events.
Charger wins came with Austin Kunkle in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, Trevin Suhr in the 1600-meter run, the distance medley relay. Runner-up finishes were Cayden Jensen in the 200-meter dash and the 4x100- and 4x800-meter relays.
For the ACGC girls, Chloe Largent topped the field in the high jump, while Ava Campbell qualified in the 800-meter run with a runner-up finish.
In Class 2A, the top two finishes in each event qualify, with eight more spots per event available based on top performances statewide.