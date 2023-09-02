8-PLAYER

Algona Bishop Garrigan 36, West Bend-Mallard 31

Ar-We-Va 25, Glidden-Ralston 24

Audubon 28, Colo-Nesco 24

Baxter 28, Coon Rapids-Bayard 21

Bedford 71, Murray 20

Belle Plaine 92, Melcher-Dallas 6

CAM 82, Griswold 12

Central City 44, Springville 21

Don Bosco 70, Central Elkader 6

East Union 38, Lamoni 0

Edgewood-Colesburg 66, Easton Valley 26

Exira-EHK 44, Stanton-Essex 14

Fort Dodge St. Edmond 61, Collins-Maxwell 14

GTRA 44, Northwood-Kensett 6

Harris-Lake Park 67, Rockford 0

Lenox 52, Fremont Mills 32

Midland 54, Calamus-Wheatland 26

Moravia 57, Montezuma 55

Newell-Fonda 64, West Harrison 28

Remsen St. Mary’s 48, Sioux City Siouxland Christian 0

Sidney 70, East Mills 32

Southeast Warren 56, Morman Trail 14

WACO 46, Iowa Valley 12

Winfield-Mount Unon 78, New London 16

Woodbine 14, Boyer Valley 12

CLASS A

ACGC 28, Earlham 14

AGWSR 26, BCLUW 15

Akron-Westifeld 45, Sibley-Ocheyedan 18

Alta-Aurelia 9, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0

Columbus 49, Wapello 6

Council Bluffs St. Albert 24, West Monona 8

East Buchanan 40, Bellevue 21

Lisbon 55, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Logan-Magnolia 42, Kingsley-Pierson 12

Lynville-Sully 48, North Mahaska 0

Madrid 48, Martensdale St. Marys 18

Maquoketa Valley 42, North Cedar 20

Mount Ayr 42, Wayne 0

MMCRU 43, LeMars Gehlen Catholic 27

Nashua-Plainfield 22, North Talam 20

North Butler 22, South Winneshiek 14

Pekin 52, Van Buren Coutny 12

South Central Calhoun 47, Southwest Valley 0

Starmont 53, Clayton Ridge 0

West Hancock 60, Belmond-Klemme 0

Woodbury Central 39, Westwood Sloan 22

CLASS 1A

ACGC 28, Earlham 14

AHSTW 41, Riverside 7

Central Decatur 23, Nodaway Valley 0

Denver 39, Wapsie Valley 18

East Sac County 13, OABCIG 12

Grand View Christian 47, Colfax-Mingo 14

Grundy Center 31, Aplington-Parkersburg 7

Hudson 21, Cascade 12

IKM-Manning 27, Panorama 26

Iowa City Regina 51, Mid-Prairie 19

Ogden 35, Manson-Northwest Webster 16

Pleasantville 28, Woodward-Granger 14

Treynor 35, Tri-Center 6

Underwood 24, Carroll Kuemper Catholic 14

CLASS 2A

Albia 25, Interstate 35 Truro 0

Central Lee 55, Cardinal of Eldon 0

Cherokee 50, Sioux Central 0

Clarinda 56, Red Oak 0

Clarke of Osceola 41, Knoxville 40

Greene County 55, Perry 14

Hull Western Christian 33, Hinton 0

Jesup 20, Oelwein 6

Monticello 49, Dyersville Beckman 0

Orange City Unity Christian 14, Ridge View 0

Osage 45, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Saydel 35, East Marshall 18

Sigourney-Keota 21, Mediapolis 0

Sumner-Fredericksburg 27, North Fayette Valley 14

Van Meter 56, Des Moines Christian 17

Vinton-Shellsburg 19, Tipton 8

West Central Valley 27, Shenandoah 19

West Lyon 53, Lawton-Bronson 12

CLASS 3A

Algona 49, Forest City 16

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 7

Clear Lake 48, New Hampton 0

Creston 22, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 20

Davenport Assumption 34, Davenport North 14

Fort Madison 21, Fairfield 14

Harlan 48, Deninson-Schleswig 20

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 34, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7

Humboldt 14, Ballard 13

Independence 39, Crestwood 13

Maquoketa 35, Clinton 0

Mount Vernon 33, Union LaPorte City 0

Nevada 42, Roland Story 7

Sioux City Heelan 57, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 13

Solon 7, Clear Creek Amana 3

Washington 32, Burlington 7

West Burlington-Notre Dame 47, Mount Pleasant 28

Williamsburg 21, Cedar Rapids Xavier 20

CLASS 4A

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 54, Omaha (Neb.) South 0

Fort Dodge 42, Mason City 0

Gilbert 21, Carroll 14

Glenwood 47, Atlantic 6

Newton 20, Dallas Center-Grimes 3

North Scott 56, Waverly-Shell Rock 28

Norwalk 21, Indianola 14

Pella 31, Keokuk 17

Waterloo East 21, Des Moines North 20

CLASS 5A

Ankeny Centennial 42, Ames 6

Bettendorf 48, Davenport West 0

Cedar Falls 35, Johnston 0

Des Moines Lincoln 26, Des Moines East 8

Dubuque Hempstead 35, Waterloo West 28

Iowa City Liberty 41, Iowa City High 14

Linn-Mar 49, Cedar Rapids Washington 7

Pleasant Valley 36, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 35 (2OT)

Southeast Polk 58, Ankeny 21

Urbandale 31, Iowa City West 17

Waukee Northwest 20, Waukee 0

West Des Moines Dowling 14, West Des Moines Valley 0

