8-PLAYER
Algona Bishop Garrigan 36, West Bend-Mallard 31
Ar-We-Va 25, Glidden-Ralston 24
Audubon 28, Colo-Nesco 24
Baxter 28, Coon Rapids-Bayard 21
Bedford 71, Murray 20
Belle Plaine 92, Melcher-Dallas 6
CAM 82, Griswold 12
Central City 44, Springville 21
Don Bosco 70, Central Elkader 6
East Union 38, Lamoni 0
Edgewood-Colesburg 66, Easton Valley 26
Exira-EHK 44, Stanton-Essex 14
Fort Dodge St. Edmond 61, Collins-Maxwell 14
GTRA 44, Northwood-Kensett 6
Harris-Lake Park 67, Rockford 0
Lenox 52, Fremont Mills 32
Midland 54, Calamus-Wheatland 26
Moravia 57, Montezuma 55
Newell-Fonda 64, West Harrison 28
Remsen St. Mary’s 48, Sioux City Siouxland Christian 0
Sidney 70, East Mills 32
Southeast Warren 56, Morman Trail 14
WACO 46, Iowa Valley 12
Winfield-Mount Unon 78, New London 16
Woodbine 14, Boyer Valley 12
CLASS A
ACGC 28, Earlham 14
AGWSR 26, BCLUW 15
Akron-Westifeld 45, Sibley-Ocheyedan 18
Alta-Aurelia 9, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0
Columbus 49, Wapello 6
Council Bluffs St. Albert 24, West Monona 8
East Buchanan 40, Bellevue 21
Lisbon 55, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Logan-Magnolia 42, Kingsley-Pierson 12
Lynville-Sully 48, North Mahaska 0
Madrid 48, Martensdale St. Marys 18
Maquoketa Valley 42, North Cedar 20
Mount Ayr 42, Wayne 0
MMCRU 43, LeMars Gehlen Catholic 27
Nashua-Plainfield 22, North Talam 20
North Butler 22, South Winneshiek 14
Pekin 52, Van Buren Coutny 12
South Central Calhoun 47, Southwest Valley 0
Starmont 53, Clayton Ridge 0
West Hancock 60, Belmond-Klemme 0
Woodbury Central 39, Westwood Sloan 22
CLASS 1A
ACGC 28, Earlham 14
AHSTW 41, Riverside 7
Central Decatur 23, Nodaway Valley 0
Denver 39, Wapsie Valley 18
East Sac County 13, OABCIG 12
Grand View Christian 47, Colfax-Mingo 14
Grundy Center 31, Aplington-Parkersburg 7
Hudson 21, Cascade 12
IKM-Manning 27, Panorama 26
Iowa City Regina 51, Mid-Prairie 19
Ogden 35, Manson-Northwest Webster 16
Pleasantville 28, Woodward-Granger 14
Treynor 35, Tri-Center 6
Underwood 24, Carroll Kuemper Catholic 14
CLASS 2A
Albia 25, Interstate 35 Truro 0
Central Lee 55, Cardinal of Eldon 0
Cherokee 50, Sioux Central 0
Clarinda 56, Red Oak 0
Clarke of Osceola 41, Knoxville 40
Greene County 55, Perry 14
Hull Western Christian 33, Hinton 0
Jesup 20, Oelwein 6
Monticello 49, Dyersville Beckman 0
Orange City Unity Christian 14, Ridge View 0
Osage 45, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Saydel 35, East Marshall 18
Sigourney-Keota 21, Mediapolis 0
Sumner-Fredericksburg 27, North Fayette Valley 14
Van Meter 56, Des Moines Christian 17
Vinton-Shellsburg 19, Tipton 8
West Central Valley 27, Shenandoah 19
West Lyon 53, Lawton-Bronson 12
CLASS 3A
Algona 49, Forest City 16
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 7
Clear Lake 48, New Hampton 0
Creston 22, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 20
Davenport Assumption 34, Davenport North 14
Fort Madison 21, Fairfield 14
Harlan 48, Deninson-Schleswig 20
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 34, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7
Humboldt 14, Ballard 13
Independence 39, Crestwood 13
Maquoketa 35, Clinton 0
Mount Vernon 33, Union LaPorte City 0
Nevada 42, Roland Story 7
Sioux City Heelan 57, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 13
Solon 7, Clear Creek Amana 3
Washington 32, Burlington 7
West Burlington-Notre Dame 47, Mount Pleasant 28
Williamsburg 21, Cedar Rapids Xavier 20
CLASS 4A
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 54, Omaha (Neb.) South 0
Fort Dodge 42, Mason City 0
Gilbert 21, Carroll 14
Glenwood 47, Atlantic 6
Newton 20, Dallas Center-Grimes 3
North Scott 56, Waverly-Shell Rock 28
Norwalk 21, Indianola 14
Pella 31, Keokuk 17
Waterloo East 21, Des Moines North 20
CLASS 5A
Ankeny Centennial 42, Ames 6
Bettendorf 48, Davenport West 0
Cedar Falls 35, Johnston 0
Des Moines Lincoln 26, Des Moines East 8
Dubuque Hempstead 35, Waterloo West 28
Iowa City Liberty 41, Iowa City High 14
Linn-Mar 49, Cedar Rapids Washington 7
Pleasant Valley 36, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 35 (2OT)
Southeast Polk 58, Ankeny 21
Urbandale 31, Iowa City West 17
Waukee Northwest 20, Waukee 0
West Des Moines Dowling 14, West Des Moines Valley 0