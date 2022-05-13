At Dunlap: Riverside's Addison Brink had a round of 97, placing her fourth in individual play and good enough to advance her to the regional final meet next week at Crestwood Hills Golf Course, Anita.
Brink was the only Lady Dawg golfer to advance to the next round after Friday's Iowa Class 1A regional meet, as the team finished fifth with a score of 473. Akron-Westfield won the meet with a 402, followed by Woodbury Central and host Boyer Valley also moving on with a 422.
Also scoring for the Lady Dawgs were McKenna Sick (116), Kia Meek (128) and Autumn Bennett (132).
At Neola: Griswold's pair of golfers saw their season end at the Iowa Class 1A regional meet Friday at Quail Run Golf Course near Neola.
Linsey Keiser finished with a 103 and Joey Reynolds had a round of 105.
Council Bluffs St. Albert was far and away the best team, scoring a 367 to win the meet and advanced four individuals, including medalist Lainey Sheffield and her round of 89. West Monona also advanced as a team, with runner-up medalist Sage Minnihan's 91.