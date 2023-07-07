The Exira-EHK softball team is the lone area team still standing in the post-season.
The Spartans eliminated next-door neighbor Audubon to earn that distinction with a hard-fought 4-2 win in Wednesday night’s Iowa Class 1A regional quarterfinal contest in Kimballton.
That set up the Spartans’1 regional semifinal date today, which will be back at Lloyd Petersen Park in Kimballton. The opponent is Woodbine, a 2-0 winner over Riveside. Exira-EHK beat the Tigers twice this season. Game time is 5 p.m.
The winner advances to the Class 1A Region 3 final Monday, July 10, against either Southeast Warren of Liberty Center (23-6) or Murray (25-5), at a site to be determined.
In the contest, the Wheelers drew first blood and stayed in the game all contest, but the Spartans’ experience and patience paid off in the end.
In the top of the first, Jordan Porsch reached on a walk and got home on a two-out RBI single by Kylee Hartl to make it 1-0 Wheelers. But the Spartans answered back in the bottom half of the first inning when Quinn Grubbs reached on an error, and eventually was singled home by fellow senior Shay Burmeister.
The score remained 1-1 until the bottom of the third, when Exira-EHK posted a pair of sacrifices, including a bunt by Riley MIller and a fly to center by Hannah Nelson.
That gave the Spartans the lead to stay, but the Wheelers didn’t go away. Michelle Brooks got a base hit and eventually scored on Jordan Porsch’s two-out RBI single to make it 3-2. But Miller, the Spartans’ ace, got Kali Irlmeier to strike out to end the inning, and the Wheelers had just one baserunner the rest of the way.
Miller finished with nine strikeouts, two of them looking, and gave up four hits on the night. Burmeister was 2-for-2 with a walk to lead the Spartans’ offense.
For Audubon, which finished 16-9, Alexis Obermeier pitched the six-hitter, sitting down three via strikeout. Irlmeier and Hartl were the two seniors on this year’s squad and saw their high school athletic careers end.
While Exira-EHK (21-3) had the first-round bye, Audubon advanced to the regional quarterfinals, using some clutch pitching and defense to get the job done in a 7-3 win over Tri-Center Friday, June 30, on the Wheelers’ home field.
It was a 12-strikeout performance by Alexis Obermeier that was the highlight, as picked up her 200th strikeout of the 2023 season.
After shaking off a pair of errors that led to an unearned Trojan run in the top of the first, Audubon got three runs in both the first and second innings to establish control.
A wild pitch sent Mattie Nielsen home for the tying run, and then took the lead for good off an RBI by Michelle Brooks. Payton Gust drew a walk to send Obermeier home for the 3-1 lead. Three more runs came in the second, with a two-run RBI double by Kali Irlmeier and Brooks’ single to send in another run for a 6-1 lead.
Tri-Center had baserunners in each of the first six innings. The Trojans began making a move in the sixth with two runs, both unearned as a two-out overthrow to first send the runners home. But Obermeier got a strikeout to end the threat, and grounders to shortstop and the mound sandwiched a strikeout in the seventh.
The Wheelers also had plenty of chances to break the game open, with at least two runners reaching in five of their six at-bats.
Audubon racked up 13 hits. Brooks, Irlmeier, Addie Hocker, Jordan Porsch and Nielsen each collected multiple hits, with Brooks going 3-for-4 at the plate.
BASEBALL SEASONS DONE
Alta-Aurelia eliminated both Audubon and Exira-EHK in back-to-back district games the past week.
The Warriors got by the Wheelers, 8-0, in the Iowa Class 1A district quarterfinal Saturday at Alta, before returning Wednesday night to oust the Spartans 6-0 in the district semifinals.
Audubon’s defense was its worst enemy, with 10 errors leading to six unearned runs in the loss to Alta-Aurelia. Wheeler pitchers Aaron Olsen and Gavin Larsen combined to give up just four hits and striking out six, while walking just three batters hitting two others with a pitch.
The Warriors scored three runs in the third inning and was never really threatened.
Audubon finished with four hits, as Aaron Olsen, Evan Alt, Brody Schultes and Ely Jorgensen all had hits. Three other Wheelers reached on walks.
Audubon finished the season 5-19. Gavin Larsen, Cooper Nielsen and Jay Remsburg were seniors playing their final game for the Wheelers.
Exira-EHK had advanced to face the Warriors with a thrilling 3-2 win over Boyer Valley Monday night at Elk Horn.
The win was walk-off style, as Easton Nelson had a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning. Nelson drove in all three runs to cap off the win and avert the upset hopes of the Bulldogs.
Alex Hansen and Trey Petersen combined for the five-hitter, striking out six between them.
In Wednesday’s district semifinals against Alta-Aurelia, the Spartans were held to just three hits and two other baserunners. Gavin Bengard’s double was the only extra-base hit, and he had two hits for the night.
Once again, the Warriors put the ball in play and became adept at taking advantage of mistakes, as the Spartans had seven errors.
Petersen, who concluded his high school athletic career along with Bengard, Nelson, Derrek Kommes and Donovan Partridge, went the distance for the Spartans, giving up five hits and walking five while striking out three. None of the Warriors’ runs were earned.
Exira-EHK finished the season with a 12-9 record.