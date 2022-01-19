ATLANTIC – Someone said before the Atlantic boys’ basketball game vs. Red Oak that the game would come down to a few plays at the end.
Indeed it did, and the game was still up for grabs in the final 30 seconds, with the Tigers nursing a slim lead and the Trojans trying for the clutch basket.
In the eyes of Trojan coach Derek Hall, the deciding factor was something that may have been a game-long issue.
Rebounding.
“Rebounding was the just the story in this game,” said Hall after his team dropped a hard-fought 72-66 contest to the Tigers. “I bet they had 15-20 offensive rebounds that led to 20 second-chance points they had. That was just the difference in the game.
“We played hard and our effort was fine,” he continued. “We executed offensively at times, especially with our sets, but our shot selection needs to be cleaned up and we need to start coming together as a game.”
But yes, this game did come down to the fourth quarter and the Trojans briefly taking the lead late in the stanza. Colton Rasmussen, after being held to six points against Harlan, came alive in the second half, scoring 10 of his 13 points after halftime in the fourth quarter to keep the Trojans chasing the Tigers. He had a reverse layup, a layup and a pair of three-pointers, the first to cut the Tigers’ lead to one at 59-58.
After a Rasmussen basket, the Trojans forced a turnover and then on a frantic series of attempts that saw four straight misses, Red Oak’s Hunter Gilleland briefly got ahold of the loose ball, only for Ethan Sturm to stick with him, grab the ball right back and get the no-look assist to Dayton Templeton for the go-ahead score, at 63-62, with 2:10 left.
It was the Trojans’ last lead, as the Tigers responded with a Ryan Johnson three pointer and a bucket by Max DeVries. The Trojans were forced to foul, and the Tigers got their final five points from the line, with Rasmussen’s second three-pointer Atlantic’s lone remaining points.
Before the exciting finish, the Trojans trailed by as much as eight in the first quarter before they came storming back to take a 28-26 lead with three minutes left in the first half. Red Oak would claim a 35-33 halftime lead.
Rasmussen ended with a game-high 23 points, followed by a pair of 13s put up by Ethan Sturm and Dayton Templeton. Red Oak finished with four in double figures, with 18 points each by Ryan Johnson and Kaden Johnson, 16 by Hunter Gilleland and 13 from Max DeVries.
The Trojans are now 3-10, 2-6 Hawkeye Ten, with a road date Thursday against Grand View Christian of Des Moines, the top-ranked team in Iowa Class 1A.