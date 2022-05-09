DENISON – Atlantic boys’ tennis coach Mike McDermott speculated that Ethan Sturm was probably sleeping on his way home from Monday afternoon’s Iowa Class 1A district tennis meet.
If so, he probably was having sweet dreams, one of how it feels to be a district tennis champion.
Sturm, who’ll be playing in his second state meet later this month, swept his way to top honors at the district meet in Denison, upending top-seeded Carter White of Council Bluffs St. Albert 6-4, 6-4, in the championship match.
It was Sturm’s second win four days over White. The two went to a tiebreak set before Sturm came out with the win. Both Sturm and White advance to the state meet, May 24-25 in Waterloo.
Sturm and his brother, Grant, advanced as a doubles team to the state meet a year ago, but did not place in the top eight.
On this day, it was all about Sturm’s outstanding play and proving he was the Trojans’ top player.
“He ended up being the No. 2 seed today to (White), who he’d beaten previously, and just played an outstanding match today,” said McDermott.
Early on, Sturm’s fly shot was working well, and keeping White off-balance with different serves and speeds were crucial in a back-and-forth match.
“Ethan finally broke him there and won 6-4, 6-4,” said McDermott.
Sturm advanced to the championship round with wins over Anthony Lloyd of Harlan (6-0, 6-0), Deric Van Houten of Saydel (6-2, 6-1) and Carter Kuehl of Sioux City Heelan (6-0, 6-1). Kuehl had upset third-seeded Braden Curnyn of Denison-Schlewsig in the quarterfinals, prior to meeting Sturm.
In their meeting Friday, the match went to a tiebreak before Sturm came away with the win.
For White, it was his second meeting of an Atlantic player on the day. In the semifinals, White defeated junior Clevi Johnson 6-0, 6-2, in a match that was probably closer than the final result.
Johnson drew the fourth seed and picked up wins over Carroll Kuemper’s Jake Hausman (7-6 (2), 6-3) and Audubon’s Isaac Jackson (6-1, 6-1) before his match with White.
“Clevi might be our most improved player over the week. He was just outstanding, taking (White) to a long match and that was just key,” said McDermott.
Johnson ended fourth after falling to Kuehl in the third place match 6-2, 6-1.
Both of Atlantic’s doubles teams picked up a win. Bryan York and Easton O’Brien, and Hunter Weppler and Nolan Waters each beat teams from Harlan before falling to teams from Denison-Schleswig in the quarterfinals.
“Just an outstanding team performance,” said McDermott. “Our doubles teams ... get a lot of credit for moving our team forward.”
Audubon finished seventh in the team standings, with the win from Jackson as its lone victory, helping the Wheelers finish seventh. He beat Harlan’s Garrett Hillwick 6-0, 6-1 before Johnson eliminated him in the quarterfinals. Jake Lauritsen went in as the No. 1 singles player for the Wheelers, falling to Van Houten 6-2, 6-4.
in doubles, Eli Deist and Connor Christensen took a team from Saydel to three sets before falling 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
“Isaac Jackson played extremely well today, they all did,” said Wheeler coach Maryssa Soder. “He won the first round and moved onto the second. Eli (Deist) and Connor (Christensen) won their first set and played a really close second and third set but ended up losing overall.”
As a team, the Trojans finished as district runner up with 18 points. Denison-Schleswig won the team title on the strength of sweeping both statebound doubles spots.
The Trojans and Monarchs, along with third-place Carroll Kuemper Catholic, move on to the post-season substate team tennis meet. The Trojans will meet the Knights at 10 a.m. Friday. Denison-Schleswig awaits a preliminary substate winner on Wednesday, May 18.
Early in the season, Kuemper upended the Trojans, 5-4. McDermott sees this as a chance to see how much his team has improved over the season.
Iowa Class 1A District Tennis
Monday, May 9, at Denison
Team scores: 1. Denison-Schleswig 23, 2. Atlantic 18, 3. Carroll Kuemper Catholic 12, 4. Council Bluffs St. Albert 9, 5. Sioux City Heelan 6, 6. Saydel 5, 7. Audubon 2, 8. Harlan 8.
State qualifiers
Singles: Ethan Sturm (Atl), Carter White (SA).
Doubles: Colin Reis-Harrison Dahm (D-S), Carson Seuntjens-Wyatt Johnson (D-S).