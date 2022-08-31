VOLLEYBALL
Red Oak 3, Atlantic 1: The Trojans were hoping to get the Hawkeye Ten Conference season off to a winning start, but Red Oak spoiled those plans with a four-set victory Tuesday night in Red Oak.
Scores were 25-20, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17.
Lexi Noelck led the way with eight kills and 12 assists. Abby Smith added six kills, while Ava Rush had 12 digs and Aubrey Guyer seven.
The Trojans will be at the ADM Invitational Thursday in Adel. Besides the host Tigers, they'll face Gilbert, Nevada, Norwalk and Woodward-Granger, with all matches going best-of-3.
Griswold sweeps triangular: The Tigers got two big victories over larger schools at their home triangular, beating AHSTW and Nodaway Valley, both in two sets.
The Tigers beat the Lady Vikes in a pair of 25-16 games. Makenna Askeland had 13 kills while Carley Danker, Marissa Askeland and Gabbie Greiman each had four. Carolina Arcia had 22 assists, while Linsey Keiser had eight digs and Makenna Askeland six. Whitney Pennock added three ace serves while going perfect in 17 attempts from the service line and had five digs. AHSTW leaders, in the loss saw three kills from Kaleah Guyer, while Halle Goodman had four assists. Grace Porter had seven digs.
The Tigers beat Nodaway Valley 25-21, 25-12. Statistics were not immediately available for this game.
The Lady Vikes salvaged the evening with a 2-0 win over Nodaway Valley, both games ending 25-19. Goodman had 17 assists, while Delaney Goshorn had seven kills and Porter 11 digs.
Pleasantville 3, ACGC 2: The Chargers dropped their second match of the year, 26-28, 26-24, 14-25, 23-25, 13-15.
The match was hotly contested except for the third set which the Chargers controlled.
CAM 3, East Union 0: The Cougars got a three-set victory over the Eagles, 25-7, 25-8, 25-19.
Meredith Rich had seven ace serves and eight kills, while Eva Steffensen had seven kills. Breeanna Bower dished out 18 assists.