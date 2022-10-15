ATLANTIC – Senior Nights are a time for the home teams to shine and put their best foot forward before their fans.
A textbook example came Friday night at the Trojan Bowl.
Atlantic was sharp on all sides of the ball, offense, defense and special teams, and it all ended with a fine 55-6 victory over Saydel in the home finale.
It was a night to honor 21 seniors, along with the band, cross country, cheerleading and girls’ swimming. The cheerleaders performed a fine dance routine at halftime and the band played tribute to Michael Jackson, and that was just part of a night where the Trojans got a lot of players into the game and ran to a 42-0 halftime lead before coasting to the victory.
The start to what was an eventual juggernaut victory was a bit rough for the Trojans, as they had to overcome an offensive holding penalty and a pair of bad snaps. But it worked out in the end: A 45-yard touchdown reception by Colton Rasmussen, and the rout was on.
The Trojan defensive front put the hammer down from there, holding the Eagles to three-and-outs on their next four possessions, while the offense was just getting started, with a 75-yard touchdown reception by Carter Pellett, a pair of touchdown runs – 11 and 9 yards – by Tristan Hayes, a touchdown pass to Jackson McLaren for 24 yards and an Isaac Henson run of 4 yards.
Tanner O’Brien’s 2-yard run midway through the third quarter ended the night for the starters, and Korbin Leslie put the Trojans’ final points of the game on the board with 7:10 left.
Saydel got a late touchdown on a 13-yard touchdown pass, but guys like Tanner O’Brtien, Aiden Petersen, Brent Masker, Cruz Weaver and Jarrett Hansen all got tackles in the fourth quarter as coach Joe Brummer was able to substitute freely late in the game.
“We got a lot of kids in and we got a couple of freshmen in that did a great job, and our JV guys did a phenomenal job and that was great to see,” said Brummer. “Those guys put in a lot of hard work that’s not seen as much so we’re happy to get as much guys in as we could.”
Two of the big players for the Trojans – quarterback Caden Andersen and running back Dante Hedrington – did not play as they were still nursing injuries. But the Trojans rolled up 304 yards on the ground, with Tanner O’Brien going for 140 yards and Henson going for 104 yards, the two combining for 21 carries. All told, seven players ended up with at least one carry.
Receiving-wise, Hayes was 6-for-8 with no interceptions and 167 yards. Pellett (with a team-high 75 yards), McLaren and Rasmussen each had touchdowns, and three others – Xavier Darrow, Henson and Jayden Proehl – each had a catch, all of them for at least seven yards.
So that puts the wraps on the home season, and a 4-4 record, 2-2 Class 3A District 6 through Week 8. Take aways for next week, and a big showdown for Creston on the road?
“We’ve got to get better,” said Brummer. “There’s always stuff we can get better at. We’ve got to win to be in.”