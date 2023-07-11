The Griswold softball team had a record-setting season, winning 25 games (including a third-straight 10-0 sweep of the league, to go along with a tournament championship), reaching the Iowa Class 1A regional championship game for the first time in many years and bringing new level of competition to the Corner Conference.
It's no surprise the Tigers dominated the all-Corner Conference team, with seven first- and second-team selections, with three first-team picks being elite squad.
Seniors McKenna Wiechman and Makenna Askeland, along with standout pitcher Karly Millikan, a junior, are the elite team selections. They join junior Whitney Pennock on the first team.
Second-team choices are infielders Marissa Askeland and Dakota Reynolds, and outfielder Addison Adams.
Askeland and Wiechman led the Tigers' offense, with batting average/on-base/slugging lines of .469/.573/.840 and .392/.495/.582, respectively. They combined for 34 runs, 69 hits (27 of them extra-base hits, including Askeland's six home runs and another yarder by Wiechman) and 61 RBI.
Millikan went 22-3 in her junior season, with an ERA of 0.53 prior to the regional final, and 245 strikeouts in 145-2/3 innings pitched while walking just 12 batters. Pennock stole a team-high 19 bases and, with her .345 average batted in 21 runs.
BASEBALL
The Griswold baseball team's offensive leaders were second-team all-Corner Conference selections.
Zane Johnson and Bode Wyman, both sophomores and honored in the infield, will bring back batting average/on-base/sluggling lines of .415/.538/.585 and .389/.577/.0667, respectively. each had an home run, with Johnson bringing home 10 runs on 17 hits and Wyman hitting a team-best seven extra-base hits including a home run and six RBI.
Wyman also saw action on the mound, with a 1-6 record and a team-best 32 strikeouts in 36-1/3 innings.
All-Corner Conference Baseball
First team
Pitcher: Braden Turpin, Fremont Mills. Catcher: Jacob Martin, Stanton. Infield: Josh Martin, Stanton; Kyler Owen, Fremont-Mills; Lincoln Palmer, East Mills; Tyler Johnson, Fremont-Mills. Outfield: Mason Crouse, East Mills; Zach Thornburg, East Mills; Brady Owen, Fremont-Mills. Utility: Nolan Grebin, Stanton.
Second team
Pitcher: Gavin Ford, Stanton. Catcher: Kaden Buick, Essex. Infield: Brody Holmes, Stanton; Bode Wyman, Griswold; Gabe Johnson, Sidney; Zane Johnson, Griswold. Outfield: Ike Lemonds, Fremont-Mills; Payton Embree, East Mills; Dylan Reynolds, Stanton. Utility: Seth Ettleman, Sidney.
Honorable mention
East Mills: Sylas Allen. Essex: Tony Racine. Fremont-Mills: Landon Baker, J.T. Mahaney. Sidney: Michael Hensley. Stanton: Kywin Tibben.
All-Corner Conference Softball
First team
Pitcher: Karly Millikan, Griswold+. Catcher: McKenna Wiechman, Griswold+. Pitcher/catcher: Tori Burns, Essex+. Infield: Makenna Askeland, Griswold+; Ella Thornton, Fremont-Mills; Brook Burns, Essex; Miah Urban, East Mills. Outfield: Macy Mitchell, Fremont-Mills+; Whitney Pennock, Griswold; Brianna Johnson, Essex. Utility: Fallon Sheldon, Sidney.
+ Denotes elite team.
Second team
Pitcher: Siage Mitchell, Fremont-Mills; Bree MItchell, Stanton. Catcher: Lindze Smith, Fremont-Mills. Infield: Lily Crom, Fremont-Mills; Marisaa Askeland, Griswold; Nadia Gray, East Mills; Dakota Reynolds, Griswold; Kiley Barrett, East Mills. Outfield: Lana Alley, Fremont-Mills; Addison Adams, Griswold; Jenna Thornburg, East Mills. Utility: Amanda Morgan, Fremont-Mills.
Honorable mention
East Mills: Brook Jones. Essex: Cindy Swain. Griswold: Abby Gohlinghorst. Sidney: Gabi Jacobs. Stanton: Jenna Stephens.