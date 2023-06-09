DES MOINES – Several state parks and forests will be hosting family-friendly programming and activities as part of Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) new Summer Kick-Off event, June 9-11.
top story
OUTDOOR NEWS: Kick off summer in Iowa State Parks this weekend
Brian Rathjen
NT Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Roll over accident north of Atlantic Sunday
- PREP SOFTBALL: Atlantic's walk-off home run secures sweep of Creston
- Area Police Reports
- Atlantic native graduates from the U.S. Naval Academy
- PREP BASEBALL: JP keys bounce-back win for Atlantic over Creston
- PREP SOFTBALL: No letdown – Atlantic pounds Harlan 12-0
- Fire destroys farm buildings east of Anita Sunday
- PREP SOCCER: Jensen, Grubbs second-team all-state
- Court Reports
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Free fishing weekend is this weekend
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.