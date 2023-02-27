Riverside junior Grady Jeppesen has been named player of the year in the Western Iowa Conference for boys’ basketball this winter.
top story
PREP BASKETBALL: WIC names all-conference squads for boys, girls basketball
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Scam Alert: Davenport Police Report On New Scam
- IOWA DISTRICT BOYS BASKETBALL – Class 1A, 2A district final scores
- Single vehicle roll over on I-80
- IOWA REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL – Scores and regional final pairings
- IOWA CLASS 1A SUBSTATE BOYS' BASKETBALL: ACGC can't keep up with top-ranked GVC
- Adel man killed in crash in Audubon County
- IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE BASKETBALL: Incredible Atlantic comeback falls just short
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS' BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Exira-EHK sidelined in regional final
- IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT BASKETBALL: ACGC lands first substate basketball spot
- IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT BOYS' BASKETBALL: AHSTW reaches substate final for second year in a row
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.