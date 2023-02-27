IMG_6957.jpg

Riverside’s Grady Jeppesen (10) looks around for a teammate as Zane Johnson (24) and Peyton Cook play defense for Griswold in a game Monday, Dec. 5, at Oakland. Riverside won 67-23.

Riverside junior Grady Jeppesen has been named player of the year in the Western Iowa Conference for boys’ basketball this winter.

