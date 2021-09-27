WEST DES MOINES – Lexi Reynolds led the Atlantic girls' swimmers at Saturday's Tigers Tankers Invitational with a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle.
Reynolds had a time of 2:05.39. She also placed eighth in the 500-yard freestyle, with her time of 5:39.92 placing her in the upper half of the field. The Trojan junior was also involved in a pair of seventh-place relay finishes, in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays.
The Trojans placed seventh at the meet, which was won by Waukee. The team is in action tonight at Carroll, a triangular meet in which Spencer is also involved.
Tiger Tankers Invitational
Saturday, Sept. 25, at West Des Moines
Team scores: 1. Waukee 365, 2. West Des Moines Dowling 316, 3. West Des Moines Valley 216, 4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 116, 5. NCMP 96, 6. Sioux City Metro 95, 7. Atlantic 43, Ankeny 29, 9. Grinnell-BGM 16.
Atlantic results
200 freestyle: 5. Lexi Reynolds 2:05.39. 200 individual medley: 18. Paige Daly 2:49.93. 50 freestyle: 15. Ava Bruckner 28.24, 18. Edria Brummer 32.36, 21. Nevaeh Duranceau 34.54. 100 freestyle: 16. Bruckner 1:02.10. 500 freestyle: 8. Reynolds 5:39.92. 200 freestyle relay: 7. Atlantic (Bruckner, Kaedance Daly, P. Daly, Reynolds) 1:56.64. 100 backstroke: 19. P. Daly 1:19.61. 100 breaststroke: 18. K. Daly 1:29.94, 20. Brummer 1:38.13. 400 freestyle relay: 7. Atlantic (Bruckner, K. Daly, P. Daly, Reynolds) 4:24.02.