Top Shot 2023, which is sponsored each year by Wickman Chemical, has announced Round 1 results.
Jim Croft and Travis Petersen lead individual results, each with 41s, while Tom Hurford, Drey Newell and Rick Scott were tied for third. Texas Star competition has Matt Tolton hitting nine targets in 28 seconds.
Other individual scores:
38: Chuck Kinzie.
37: Baylee Newell and Josh Wittrock.
35: Brent Asbery, Christian Kinzie, Heath Irlmeier and Tanner O'Brien.
34: Jim Lindgren, Cody Moreland, Jason O'Brien, Mark O'Brien and Erich Wickman.
33: Marty Boose, Randy Henningsen, Brooke Irlmeier, Chris Knudsen and Jamie Meads.
32: Matt Burud and Zeb Wickman.
31: Kodie Haas, Johnny Meislahn, Brody O'Brien and Pat Petersen.
30: Tyler Kingery and Nick Knudsen.
29: Clarke Borkowski, Alex Elmquist, Cody Haas and Gary Sullivan.
28: Mark Knudsen and Matt Tolton.
27: Easton O'Brien, Zack Wahlert and Jackson Wickman.
26: Kyle Irlmeier and Gary Kriley.
25: Tyson O'Brien.
24: Tom Christofferson, Jeff Moreland, Craig Owen and Levi Schmitt.
23: Bob McHugh, Ben White and Ryan Young.
22: Shawn Jesperson.
20: Tanner Mauk.
18: Aaron Buboltz and David Buboltz.
17: Michelle Buboltz.
16: Travis Olsen.
13: Dennis Bisen.
12: Zach Nimon.
8: Danielle Banton and Roger Bissen.
Texas Star bests and times are as follows:
9 targets hit: Zeb Wickman (33 seconds), Erich Wickman (35 seconds) and Levi Schmitt (36 seconds).
8 targets hit: Heath Irlmeier and Josh Wittrock (25 seconds), Kody Haas (34 seconds) and Brooke Irlmeier (60 seconds).
7 targets hit: Cody Moreland (32 seconds), Travis Olsen (33.33 seconds) and Mark O'Brien (37 seconds).
6 targets hit: Ben White (17 seconds), Drey Newell (20.58 seconds), Kyle Irlmeier (25.64 seconds), Brody O'Brien (26.02 seconds), Tom Hurford (40.3 seconds) and Jeff Moreland (50 seconds).
5 targets hit: Easton O'Brien (25.68 seconds), Baylee Newell (28.32 seconds), Tessa O'Brien (30 seconds), Christian Kinzie (31.6 seconds), Chris Knudsen (39 seconds), Travis Peterson (41.5 seconds), Roger Bissen (60 seconds).
4 targets hit: Chuck Kinzie (23 seconds).
3 targets hit: Tyson O'Brien (33.27 seconds), Zach Wahlert (44.5 seconds) and Dennis Bissen (60 seconds).
2 targets hit: Tucker O'Brien (38.73 seconds).
1 target hit: Alex Elmquist (19.77 seconds).
Round 2 began Monday, July 24, and runs through Thursday, Aug. 3. Shooting can be scheduled 5:30 p.m. until dark Mondays through Thursdays. Proceeds go to the Atlantic Police Community Charitable Organization.
Texas Star, along with Top Shot, is sponsored by Wichman Chemical. Call (712) 243-7739 for scheduling or more information.