GLIDDEN – Despite winning just twice this year, the Griswold girls’ basketball team could not be counted out, as Glidden-Ralston learned Thursday night in their Iowa Class 1A regional opener.
The Tigers led for much of the first quarter and kept the game within range for the entire first half.
The Wildcats finally got their offense into gear the second half and pulled away for a 60-42 victory that was perhaps closer than the final score indicated.
Griswold led 8-5 with three minutes left in the first quarter before the Wildcats went out front, 15-10 by the end of the first quarter. The game stayed within anywhere from one to three possessions for the rest of the first half as G-R took a 24-19 lead into halftime.
The Wildcats broke away in the first four minutes of the third quarter, using a quick 20-5 burst to break the game open, and the ame was never closer than 17 the rest of the night.
Brenna Rossell, playing her final high school game, finished with 26 points for Griswold (2-19), a game-high, while fellow senior Abby Tye added eight. Tiela Janssen had 22 for G-R, which improved to 10-11 on the season.