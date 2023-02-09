ATLANTIC – One sport at Atlantic High School will not be offered for the fall 2023 season, but another will be offered this summer at the middle school level.
At a school board meeting Wednesday, the board acted on recommendations to not offer girls' swimming for the fall 2023 season, and to start a middle school softball program for the Trojans.
Activities director Andrew Mitchell explained, on the recommendation to not offer girls' swimming, that the last two athletes from Atlantic were seniors and, as such, are graduating. The team had just three swimmers this past fall, and the other swimmer, an underclassman, was from Clarinda.
The boys' program is expected to remain for the 2023-2024 season, barring any loss of participants. That will be re-evaluated at the end of the year.
"The past few years since I've been here, girls swimming numbers have been going down and we went from 12 to eight. This past year we had three girls out. Of the three girls, only two of them were from Atlantic and both of them were seniors. As of right now we have no Atlantic swimmers (coming up), and we have nothing coming up from our schools," Mitchell told board members. "It makes no sense to offer (girls' swimming) next year.
The boys' program had seven swimmers this past winter, with four coming from Riverside and another from Clarinda. Of the two Atlantic swimmers, one was a freshman and the other was a junior. Mitchell said he was unaware of whether any current eighth graders will be going out for swimming next year.
The girls' program could be re-started in the future if there are enough athletes to have a viable team, school officials noted.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOFTBALL
While there will be no girls' swimming this fall, there will be a middle school softball program for Atlantic, with anticipation to start this summer.
Mitchell told board members that Creston and Shenandoah currently offer softball for the middle school (seventh and eighth grades).
"There is middle school softball. Is it a Hawkeye Ten (Conference) thing? Creston and Shenandoah are the only two that offer it but there's been talk from the other schools," said Mitchell. "I think this is something we can do with costs and facilities ... that we can help the program we currently have get better."
School officials are anticipating two teams, one seventh grade (consisting of sixth and seventh graders) and one eighth grade (of seventh and eighth graders), with each team having about 20 athletes.
Mitchell said he wants to work with other league schools to begin scheduling teams, and that by starting a program it would encourage other conference schools to follow suit.
Terry Hinzman, the head varsity softball coach, sees lots of benefits.
"We want to be winners," he said. "That's what I put on the field and what I want our girls to be, were one of the first three to have (softrball) then others would have to follow. that puts us in a perfect position down the road.
"The Raccoon River Conference has had (middle school softball) for a number of years," he said, noting they have sent many teams to the state tournament in Fort Dodge. "So something's going right."
The board also approved the track program's annual trip out-of-state to Northwest Missouri State University at Maryville, Mo., to participate in an indoor meet. That meet is scheduled for Saturday, March 18.