What was intended to be a full day off with a personal appointment in the Quad Cities ended up being only a partial day.
With Riverside qualifying for their first-ever state volleyball tournament, the drive back from Davenport to Atlantic included a stop at Coralville and the new Xstream Arena.
It’s the first year the state volleyball tournament has taken place in this suburb of Iowa City, and it really is a nice facility for my first visit there.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union moved the tournament from the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids to Xstream Arena starting this year, and it seems like it was a good move.
There’s plenty of seating – room for 5,100 people – and a lot of amenities, such as basketball courts and other areas to host a number of tournaments. It’s home to an EHCL hockey team and the University of Iowa women’s volleyball team, and there’s plenty of other ways the facility can be used including its co-located GreenState Family Fieldhouse, the Johnson County Historical Society and the Antique Car Museums, along with additional mixed-use retail.
But really, it’s an excellent facility to host a state tournament and draw people to the heart of Hawkeye country.
It’s just quite a drive for folks in western Iowa, but I’m not looking for the tournament to move anytime soon to Des Moines.
In the meantime, I’ll probably be returning to Coralville in my capacity as sports editor in Februrary, when the IGHSAU’s first-sanctioned girls’ state wrestling tournament takes place at Xstream Arena.
That’ll be my second time to get a good look at this facility.
In the meantime, of the eight area schools we cover, Riverside had likely the best team I’ve covered in five seasons here. I’ve had the chance to watch them a couple times earlier this season at tournaments, and they had a really good package.
Just like Riverside’s track team from earlier this year, there’s a lot of youth and veteran leadership on these teams and they should be a strong team for several years to come.
This was the first area team I’ve covered at the state tournament, and just my third state tournament in my reporting career overall. I covered Durant’s 2006 state team back at the North Scott Press, and Clear Creek Amana in 2014 during my time at Marengo. Each time was at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids (inside what’s now Alliant Powerhouse), and that was an excellent facility as well to play volleyball. A bit large, but still a great venue.
And yes, it’s still a good move by the IGHSAU to turn to Xstream Arena.
* * *
Turning to football playoffs, think of this statistic when you look at Iowa Class 5A football: 5-1.
That’s the record of Central Iowa Metro Conference (i.e., suburban Des Moines) vs. opponents from elsewhere in the state in the “round of 16.”
Ankeny, Johnston, Southeast Polk, Waukee Northwest, West Des Moines Dowling and West Des Moines Valley each picked up first-round wins over – respectively – Sioux City East, Iowa City High, Ames, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Davenport West and Pleasant Valley.
Of all the games, only the Southeast Polk game was really one-sided. Even Dowling’s win over Davenport West was perhaps a little closer than the final score seemed to be or what some predicted, as the Falcons twice drove deep into Maroon territory, and against the Maroons’ first string, in a game where 35-0 was supposed to be far in the rearview mirror.
The one thing that came to my mind is not really so much how much better the CIML schools, as a whole, are against the rest of the state, but how they got there. Better training facilities, better youth programs, more opportunities overall.
Yet, look at the final scores. One game went into overtime, while another’s final score was within 10 points. Yet another game saw the winning team use a huge defensive effort and ball control the second half to topple perhaps the best chance an eastern Iowa 5A had at sending someone to the UNI-Dome.
Maybe eastern Iowa (and Sioux City area, whose team lost 17-0 to Ankeny) isn’t that far off.
Maybe it just takes some off-season work, some evaluation on training facilities, improving opportunities and so forth.
And, of course, having the athletes with the natural talent.
I also noticed something throughout the season with the CIML schools, which earlier this year broke away from their Des Moines and outlying schools to form their own league.
Really, there seems to be three tiers of success, at least as far as football is concerned in that league.
Ankeny, Dowling and Southeast Polk seem to be the elite this year once again. Then in the middle are four very strong schools that are looking to break into that upper tier: Ankeny Centennial, Johnston, Waukee Northwest and West Des Moines Valley. Urbandale and Waukee bring up the rear, but were by no means mediocre. The worst team in the league had a 4-5 record, after all.
We’ll see what the future holds.
As for other schools statewide, the News-Telegraph still has one team alive: AHSTW. They get a 100-mile trip east to Lynnville-Sully, where a pair of unbeaten teams with – I’m told – similar statistics and similar looks will battle for one of the semifinal spots at the UNI-Dome.
Should the Vikings come out victorious, we’ll be making the trip to Cedar Falls to follow them in their quest for a state championship.
* * *
About this fight that took place after the Michigan-Michiagn State game, in the tunnel of the Wolverines’ home stadium, the Big House.
I’ve seen the video, and yes, there was quite a beatdown. Yes, it should be investigated and appropriate punishments handed out. If that includes criminal charges, so be it.
(Indeed, coach Jim Harbaugh suggested earlier this week that he expects charges to be filed in connection with the fight that saw one player get a broken nose and another a concussion. Four players were suspended in the immediate aftermath, and more were possible.)
One thing I will say for sure is this: This should never have been allowed to happen.
Forget that emotions are running high after games like this for a moment or any other excuses that may come up.
I guess above anything, maybe a refresher course on good sportsmanship after games should happen. It’d be a start.
* * *
Finally, on a more positive note, it’s about that time of the year that we’ll be ready to compile and announce our fall all-News-Telegraph sports teams.
It’s hard to believe that this is our fifth year honoring our best athletes, and we know that it’s a great way to look back at who and what makes teams successful.
Keep watching in the coming weeks and we’ll cover football, volleyball, and boys’ and girls’ cross country.
And then it’ll be on to the winter sports season. Previews will be coming soon for those too. Busy time ... even in the off-season.