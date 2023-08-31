Both teams in this Friday’s Atlantic-Glenwood showdown at the Trojan Bowl impressed in Week 1.
The Trojans held off a couple of strong Clarke rallies and got a late 70-yard touchdown reception to fend off the Indians, 47-33, in their Week 1 game. Meantime, the Rams also were involved in a tight battle with Sioux City East, breaking a halftime tie and eventually taking a 28-24 win over the Black Raiders.
That was Week 1, and from Atlantic’s perspective it was a good night, as Joe Brummer won his first season-opening game since he became coach.
“It was a good, tough football team,” said Brummer. “Clarke’s a good football team and I wish at halftime, we put them away ... and let them creep back in a little bit. We didn’t shut the door and kind of a learning moment that when you’re up, you’ve got to stay up.”
This is Week 2, and if first week impressions are any indication, the Trojans and Rams could be in for another tight battle.
Glenwood tied for sixth in the first Associated Press rankings for Class 4A, issued earlier this week. Atlantic also received votes in the new AP poll.
Looking at the Rams, their win over Sioux City East was over a Class 5A team that has been fairly successful in reaching the post-season and is probably the most successful of the Missouri River Activities Conference schools. The Rams and Black Raiders were tied 7-7 at halftime before taking a third-quarter lead and holding on for the victory.
Kayden Anderson has been a mainstay at quarterback, the three-year starter going 15-of-27 for 219 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 40 yards. The Rams had 401 total yards, including 182 on the ground with a balanced attack that saw Trent Patton collect 56 yards and a pair of short touchdown runs, and Kellen Scott add 49, averaging 6.1 yards per carry.
Anderson went 137-271 for 2,272 yards passing a year ago with 24 touchdowns, and rushed for 86 more. Last year’s primary rusher, Trent Mayberry, has graduated, but Patton, Scott and Tristan Meier could be big threats on the ground.
Receiving-wise, it was also balanced with Patton catching a 55-yard touchdown pass and Payton Longmeyer having 65 yards on seven catches. Five different receivers were involved.
Defensively, Brode Schafer (eight tackles, one sack) and Nolan Clark (6.5 tackles, five solo) led the way. Cole Staudt, Preston Longchaya and Scott each had at least four tackles. The Rams didn’t force a turnover last week, but a year ago Patton and Longchaya each had two fumble recoveries, while Nolan Clark had an interception.
“Glenwood’s got a lot of good weapons out there,” said Brummer, naming athletes like Jack Johnson, Longmeyer, Patton and Anderson. “They’ve got good athletes across the field ... and they put them in space and are big up front. They’re going to be a tough matchup.”
Brummer gives the nod to Patton as the best running back. “He takes it to the ball and he’s physical, a big strong kid and blocks well for the running backs.” Longmeyer, as the top receiving threat, “is super fast and athletic in space and want to get him the ball and someone we’ve got to account for.”
The Rams run a 4-3 on defense, and tend to spill plays to the middle linebacker. Nolan Mount is a strong linebacker, and there’s a solid front linebacker.
Atlantic, meanwhile, also impressed in Week 1.
The Trojans won the offensive battle, 470-391, and led twice by three touchdowns, as much as 33-13 when Zayden Parker fired off a 38-yard pass to Colton Rasmussen late in the third quarter.
The first half, said Brummer, “The offense was clicking and the kids were playing very well. Kinnick Juhl had the first big touchdown and Dante Hedrington (had a touchdown) where we ran lead off tackle. Then we threw a jump ball to (Rasmussen) ... and Zayden did a great job spreading the ball around. Some guys had some big plays in the first half ... and Tyson O’Brien had some nice touches to give our kids some rest.”
It would be a battle of perseverance, however, as the Indians twice narrowed the gap to a single touchdown, thanks to a couple of red-zone turnovers. Then the Indians scored on a kickoff return, and they seemed poised to take the lead on a successful onside kick recovery. However, the Trojans got the ball.
“We had one on special teams inside the 5 where we fumbled the punt ... and ended up fumbling inside the 20 again on a fullback trap,” said Brummer. “And then we had a kickoff return for a touchdown and an onside pick recovery. Those four things are big plays that we can’t allow to happen, especially the turnovers. Inside the 5 and inside the 20 are not good places to set up your defense at any time. Those are things we discussed and are going to get cleaned up.”
Parker made it a rare Z-to-X connection, as on third-and-12, the Trojan quarterback found Xavier Darrow, who fought off earlier cramps to race 70 yards to the end zone for the game-clinching score.
“They were discussing some of their blitz packages a little loudly on their sideline that everyone could hear,” Brummer said. “So when they call it three times in a row we knew what was going to happen. We made the adjustment and call and the kids executed it very well.”
Parker was 7-for-9 passing for 192 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown strike to Kinnick Juhl and two short touchdown passes to Rasmussen. Rushing-wise, Gavin McLaren was 7-for-135, with two of his longest runs setting up Rasmussen’s touchdown receptions. Dante Hedrington went 12-for-102 on the ground.
Shelton Muaila had 6.5 tackles and Jarrett Hansen had 5.5, while McLaren and Donovan Hedrington each had a quarterback sack. Juhl and Nolan Waters each had an interception.
The Rams were disciplined and didn’t have a lot of penalties in Week 1, something that wasn’t always true for Atlantic. Brummer said those things are being cleaned up in practice.
“We had a few too many that we’ve got to clean up,” said Brummer. “It’s our home opener, and I hope we have a lot of people out to support us.”
Game time is 7 p.m. It’s Military Appreciation Night, where all active and veteran military members are invited to attend at no cost. At halftime, following the Atlantic High School marching band’s performance, military honorees will be honored, and Atlantic resident Mike Henningsen will do a flyover in his 1944 North American Aviation AT 6.