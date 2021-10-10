* Exira-EHK 50, Boyer Valley 47: The Spartans remained in the hunt for a post-season playoff berth, surviving a wild second half to edge the Bulldogs Friday night in Exira.
Trey Petersen threw for 466 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for three more scores in helping secure the Spartans' fourth victory of the year against three losses. Aiden Flathers added four receptions for 115 yards.
The Spartans take to the road Friday to battle Coon Rapids-Bayard, where a victory would help solidify a playoff spot.
* Southwest Valley 15, Riverside 12: The Wolverines picked up another tight win, this time at the expense of the Bulldogs Friday night in Oakland.
The Bulldogs spotted their guests a 15-0 halftime lead on a pair of Brendan Knapp touchdowns. Coach Darrell Frain's team got going int he second half, with Austin Kremkowski connecting on three straight passes covering 41 yards before going for a 4-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 15-6 with 6:56 left in the third.
A 5-yard touchdown reception to Grady Jeppesen made it a 15-12 game late in the third quarter, but that was all the scoring in the game. Southwest Valley's defense held tight down the stretch and stopped a last-chance Bulldog drive on four straight incomplete passes at the Wolverine 30 yard line with 30 seconds left.
Riverside (5-2, 3-2 Class A District 7) travels to Earlham Friday night.