Jada Jensen has been a steady hand for the Atlantic girls’ basketball team the past three winters.
After a year of shadowing her freshman year, she stepped into the point guard’s role her sophomore season, averaging 10.8 points per contest. That was with her complementing a very talented senior class.
This winter, she’s emerged as one of the team’s core leaders, and that became evident this past week when she averaged 16 points per game in three games, including wins over Red Oak and Grand View Chrisitan.
Against GVC, her 20-point effort was the backbone in a come-from-behind 46-43 win.
For the winter, she’s averaged 12.4 points per contest, and has recorded 57 assists and 48 steals, both team highs. Her leadership on the court has enabled the Trojans to win four of their last six games dating into the new year. It’s her ability to lead the team that has the Trojans on the verge of bigger success in the weeks leading to the Iowa Class 3A regionals.
You had a great week, Jada, and have earned the title of the News-Telegraph’s Athlete of the Week. Keep up the great playing!