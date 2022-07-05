Two area Iowa Class 1A district semifinal games were either postponed or suspended due to storms that passed through the area Monday evening.
In Anita, CAM's District 14 game vs. Lenox will resume at 5 p.m. today in Anita.
The CAM-Lenox game was in the top of the second inning when play was stopped due to wind and rain. The Tigers had taken a quick 4-0 lead on a pair of RBI doubles in the top of the first, before Lane Spieker hit the second pitch of the Cougars' half of the first for a solo home run. The Tigers had two on with no outs in the top of the second when play was stopped.
In Neola, the District 15 semifinal game with Exira-EHK going against Tri-Center never got underway. Both teams were warming up when the winds started to pick up, and Tri-Center players were placing tarps on the field shortly afterward.