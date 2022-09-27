CLASS 1A
Boys: 1. ACGC, 2. Iowa City Regina, 3. Ogden, 4. Woodbine, 5. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 6. East Marshall, 7. Bellevue, 8. IKM-Manning, 9. Sibley-Ocheyedan, 10. Riverside, 11. North Linn, 12. Cascade, 13. Fort Dodge St. Edmond, 14. North Mahaska, 15. Clayton Ridge Guttenberg, 16. Mason City Newman, 17. Lake Mills, 18. Sioux Central, 19. Madrid, 20. South Winneshiek.
Girls: 1. Logan-Magnolia, 2. South Winneshiek, 3. Alta-Aurelia, 4. Silbley-Ocheydan, 5. Pekin, 6. Hudson, 7. Earlham, 8. Des Moines Grandview Christian, 9. North Linn, 10. ACGC, 11. Fort Dodge St. Edmond, 12. Cascade, 13. IKM-Manning, 14. Martensdale-St. Marys, 15. Central Decatur, 16. North Iowa, 17. Wapsie Valley, 18. Boyer Valley, 19. Mount Ayr, 20. Danville.
CLASS 2A
Boys: 1. Des Moines Christian, 2. Tipton, 3. Oelwein, 4. Okoboji Milford, 5. Danville, 6. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 7. Waukon, 8. Denver, 9. Monticello, 10. Pella Christian, 11. Orange City Unity Christian, 12. Mid-Prairie, 13. Forest City, 14. Anamosa, 15. Spirit Lake, 16. Jesup, 17. Williamsburg, 18. Mediapolis, 19. Clarinda, 20. New Hampton.
Girls: 1. Monticello, 2. Mid-Prairie, 3. Van Meter, 4. Tipton, 5. Albia, 6. Denver, 7. Des Moines Christian, 8. Dyersville Beckman, 9. Orange City Unity Christian, 10. Williamsburg, 11. Cherokee, 12. Clarinda, 13. Sumner-Fredericksburg, 14. Jesup, 15. New Hampton, 16. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon, 17. Forest City, 18. Okoboji Milford, 19. Union of LaPorte City, 20. North Fayette Valley.
CLASS 3A
Boys: 1. North Polk, 2. Pella, 3. Marion, 4. Western Dubuque, 5. Winterset, 6. Gilbert, 7. Glenwood, 8. Carlisle, 9. Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 10. ADM, 11. MOC-Floyd Valley, 12. Washington, 13. Clear Creek Amana, 14. Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 15. Solon, 16. South Tama, 17. Sioux Center, 18. Decorah, 19. Nevada, 20. Center Point-Urbana.
Girls: 1. Pella, 2. Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 3. Ballard, 4. Solon, 5. Gilbert, 6. ADM, 7. Sioux City Heelan, 8. Spencer, 9. Glenwood, 10. Harlan, 11. Washington, 12. Clear Lake, 13. North Polk, 14. Atlantic, 15. Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR, 16. Clear Creek Amana, 17. Sioux Center, 18. MOC-Floyd Valley, 19. Center Point-Urbana, 20. Davenport Assumption.
CLASS 4A
Boys: 1. West Des Moines Dowling, 2. Norwalk, 3. Cedar Falls, 4. Johnston, 5. Iowa City High, 6. Waukee Northwest, 7. Ankeny, 8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 9. West Des Moines Valley, 10. Ames, 11. Urbandale, 12. Dubuque Hempstead, 13. Pleasant Valley, 14. Dallas Center-Grimes, 15. Sioux City North, 16. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 17. Iowa City West, 18. Des Moines Roosevelt, 19. Linn-Mar, 20. Southeast Polk.
Girls: 1. Dubuque Hempstead, 2. Pleasant Valley, 3. Johnston, 4. Ankeny Centennial, 5. Dubuque Senior, 6. West Des Moines Valley, 7. Des Moines Roosevelt, 8. Waukee, 9. Iowa City High, 10. Ankeny, 11. Ames, 12. Linn-Mar, 13. West Des Moines Dowling, 14. Southeast Polk, 15. Indianola, 16. Urbandale, 17. Cedar Falls, 18. Waukee Northwest, 19. Iowa City West, 20. Cedar Rapids Prairie.