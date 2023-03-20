The 2023 and 2024 district football schedule for Atlantic will have a bunch of familiar foes for the Trojans.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association assigned Atlantic, a Class 3A school, to District 6, where three of their fellow teams are the same as last year. Included is two-time defending state champion and longtime foe Harlan.
Creston, the team that Atlantic beat in a memorable down-to-the-wire game last fall, also remains on the schedule. So does Knoxville, a team that ranked fifth in its football district the past two seasons and the Trojans beat fairly easily both times.
New to the district: Nevada and Perry. Perry is moving down from Class 4A, thanks to the new socio-economic factor. The Bluejays broke a 39-game losing streak last fall when they defeated Des Moines Hoover in a non-district game, but soon had to suspend their season due to injuries and low participation numbers. The Trojans
Nevada rounds out the district slate. Atlantic's lone meeting against the Cubs was in 1976, when in the quarterfinals the Trojans won 13-2.
Atlantic's assignments were announced as the IHSAA announced its district lineups for the state's football teams on Monday. What will happen now is schools will then submit priority lists (teams they most want to play) for non-district games.
Trending Food Videos
Once received, IHSAA will assemble regular season schedules for all participating schools, with an estimated release of mid-April.
AREA LINEUPS
CLASS 1A: AHSTW, which moved up from Class A, is in District 9. Teams in their district are Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor and Underwood. The Vikings have played each of these teams except for Red Oak in the past.
CLASS A: ACGC and Riverside are in District 7. Other teams are Earlham, IKM-Manning, Panorama, South Central Calhoun and Southwest Valley. The Chargers moved downward after being in Class 1A the past several seasons, while the Bulldogs remain in the same class.
EIGHT-MAN: Audubon, assigned to District 9, has been split from their area teams and will be heading east and northeast for its district season. Coon Rapids-Bayard and Glidden-Ralston are the nearest teams, while newcomers are Baxter, Collins-Maxwell, Colo-Nesco and Fort Dodge St. Edmond.
CAM, Exira-EHK and Griswold are in District 10, along with East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Sidney and Stanton-Essex.