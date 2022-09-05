To sit down with Atlantic High School senior, Michael Hotze is to feel like you are sitting down with a friend.
He doesn’t seem to know a stranger, which made my time getting to know him and learning more about his success on the race track that much more enjoyable. Hotze, though just a second year driver of sport compacts, is no rookie to racing, following in his dad John Hotze’s footsteps.
It’s quickly made him a winning fixture on the race tracks of western Iowa, including tracks in Denison, Harlan and Stuart. He’s also been in Alta, and is racing this weekend in the compact class at Super Nationals at Boone Speedway in Boone.
Michael shares with me the journey it’s taken to get to where he is. It’s a journey that started out rocky the first year, a year he calls his test year, which included his car starting on fire, a nasty wreck and a few ‘did not finish’ results beside his name.
But the 2022 racing season has boasted positive standings for Hotze, which with those successes seems to come the tell-tell Michael smile. If you know, you know!
Michael shared during this second racing season about clenching his first feature win on July 27, claiming first and the $1,000 purse at Stuart Speedway, in the IMCA Sport Compact class.
Following that race, in the same weekend Hotze claimed first again, taking the Sport Compacts title at Crawford County Speedway in Denison by less than two seconds ahead of the second place car.
He went on to wins in back-to-back weekends, Aug. 13 and 20 at Shelby County Speedway (Finish Line Racing Night and Eagles Landing First Responder at the Races, respectively), both times in the Midtown Towing Sport Compacts class.
As I studied Michael’s success on his Facebook Page, Hotze Racing, I noticed something distinctly different about his car compared to those on the track with him. His all matte-black sport compact adorns the No. 95 on the side, and that’s it. Not another logo or emblem to be found, indicating Hotze doesn’t currently have any sponsors.
Those familiar with the racing world know that sponsors often set one up for the success needed to compete confidently on area dirt tracks, in the form of monetary donations. These sponsorships allow drivers and race teams to prepare cars that show up and show out better than others with the same weekly goal.
But it would appear that isn’t a requirement for all competitors out there. Hotze has approached many and very likely to their dismay now, has been turned down.
Shrugging, Michael stated, “It’s alright. I’m okay doing it on my own. In fact it makes me kinda proud!”
There are a couple of sponsors – Choice Printing and Angie Weppler of Cass Health – that will be sponsoring him for Super Nationals, and he hopes to have some on board in 2023.
In the meantime, it seems many have missed the opportunity to support a young many who isn’t easily deterred by the answer no, perhaps in fact is challenged positively by it.
Michael plans to settle into his senior year at Atlantic High School before (likely) attending Southwest Iowa Community College in Creston, and then Iowa State University. majoring in agronomy.
Upon college graduation Michael plans to work on his family farm as well as enter a career as an area seed salesman. I have no doubt after meeting and spending time with Michael Hotze, he will be successful in whatever he does. He’s a determined young man with clear focus and success driven by the kind of character not altered by outside forces.
Michael states his desire after college is to perhaps step into the hobby-stock world of racing. Should he need it, count me in to be a sponsor of Hotze Racing. I have a strong feeling a sponsorship for Michael Hotze Racing is a solid investment on and off the track.