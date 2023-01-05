Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls' basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 6, 2023:
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Algona Bishop Garrigan 9-1 1
2 Newell-Fonda 5-0 2
3 North Linn 10-0 3
4 Remsen St. Mary’s 7-0 4
5 Westwood Sloan 9-0 5
6 Woodbine 7-0 6
7 Council Bluffs St. Albert 10-0 7
8 Central Elkader 8-0 8
9 West Fork 7-0 9
10 Burlington Notre Dame 7-3 10
11 Winfield-Mount Union 11-0 11
12 North Mahaska 10-1 12
13 Riceville 9-1 13
14 Stanton 7-1 14
15 Riceville 9-2 15
Dropped out: None.
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 9-0 1
2 Central Lyon 7-0 2
3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 6-1 3
4 Treynor 11-0 4
5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 10-0 5
6 Cascade 8-0 6
7 Iowa City Regina 11-1 7
8 Pocahontas Area 5-1 8
9 Underwood 7-2 9
10 West Monona 6-0 10
11 South Hamilton 7-1 11
12 West Burlington 7-1 12
13 Mediapolis 6-1 13
14 Aplington-Parkersburg 7-1 14
15 Panorama 9-1 15
Dropped out: None.
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Estherville-Lincoln Central 7-0 1
2 Benton Community 9-1 2
3 Orange City Unity Christian 5-1 3
4 Solon 9-1 4
5 West Marshall 8-1 5
6 Center Point-Urbana 8-4 6
7 Cherokee 4-1 7
8 Des Moines Christian 8-2 8
9 Osage 7-1 9
10 Vinton-Shellsburg 5-4 10
11 Mount Vernon 6-4 11
12 Dubuque Wahlert 7-3 12
13 Grinnell 6-4 NR
14 Sioux Center 5-1 NR
15 Atlantic 7-3 NR
Dropped out: Roland-Story (13), Monticello (14), Harlan (15).
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-1 1
2 Dallas Center-Grimes 8-2 2
3 North Polk 7-2 5
4 Sioux City Heelan 5-2 4
5 Ballard 7-2 3
6 Decorah 9-2 6
7 Clear Creek Amana 6-2 8
8 Indianola 5-3 7
9 Carlisle 8-2 9
10 Central DeWitt 7-2 10
11 Waverly-Shell Rock 6-2 11
12 Winterset 5-3 13
13 Glenwood 6-2 14
14 Marion 5-4 15
15 Pella 7-2 NR
Dropped out: Gilbert (12).
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Johnston 11-0 2
2 Pleasant Valley 9-0 3
3 Waterloo West 8-1 1
4 West Des Moines Valley 7-3 4
5 Ankeny Centennial 9-3 6
6 Southeast Polk 8-2 5
7 Davenport North 9-1 8
8 West Des Moines Dowling 6-4 9
9 Waukee Northwest 4-4 7
10 Linn Mar 8-3 15
11 Ankeny 5-5 10
12 Iowa City West 6-2 11
13 Des Moines North 7-2 13
14 Sioux City East 6-1 14
15 Iowa City Liberty 8-3 12
Dropped out: None.